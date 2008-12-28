Renew My Norton AV for $$ or Other AV's etc for Free?

In the end, it's all up to preference.
Below is a link to a guide of your operating system,(chose correct) and in the security section (see index)it will explain security in plain English, I follow his advice, and I don't have active security running in my background at all, and I don't suffer major virus attacks, and whatnot. Of coarse in the end, it will be your choice. It shouldn't take long, even with your connection to download, its just a simple PDF file, but you will need Adobe reader to read it. Kope this helps you make a wise choice for your purposes.
http://www.tweakguides.com/TGTC.html
Hellllo! And Happy New Year! I'm Stillll a Dummie... Should I renew my Norton AV, which I'ved used with success for years (how to measure "success?") - or let it slide, and replace it's Great "Blocking Incoming Beast" capability, with a whole group of other, Free downloads of Anti-Virus, Spyware, Adware, Malware (which must have) live protection & deletion programs? Be honest pleeze, but Merciful - I have a Dinosaur Dial-Up; Program Downloads take about 3 weeks (just kidding); some don't make it at all (AdAware-why?), and I'm O'Leary of giving up the Big Name Product. I have to decide right away as the "prescription" is just about to expire (or is that the patient?). Thanks in advance to all of you who'll give me tons of advice - I need it, and it can't be very difficult even for a dummie. -ginni P.S. Win XP Pro, older ver 5.something, nothing fancy. MS Office Pro - Norton frequently finds and live-blocks Trojans knocking right up on the door every time I use WORD - why'z that??? - So - The Big Question - What Security Programs should I have? Please Be Specific, and advise re: Norton. thanks again.