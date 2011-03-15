Samsung forum

Removing the bezel from Samsung Model UN46D6000S

by bp489v / March 14, 2011 2:35 AM PDT

Does anyone know if it is possible to remove the bezel on this model i know i would lose the functions of the buttons on the front, but my goal is to literally frame my tv i know i would have to creat a hole for the ir sensor but i really want to make my tv look like a picture frame. any ideas

Samsung Model UN46D6000S
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 15, 2011 6:27 AM PDT

bp489v,

This is the question I get very often, so hopefully I can offer some ideas to help you out a little.

Removing the bezel is not something I would recommend. There are several reasons that women this, including as you noted, the sensors and the push buttons. The push buttons are actually part of the electronics behind the bezel, so moving those (by means of removing the bezel) may cause a technical problem. Additionally, the sensor would be free hanging and not secured.

My recommendation would be to consider putting a frame around the bezel, and keeping the bezel on. I understand this may not be the design idea you were hoping for, but I can't recommend removing the bezel.

--HDTech

Removing bezel
by bp489v / March 15, 2011 1:13 PM PDT

Well, I was going to create a place for the touch buttons and sensor to go on the frame itself because if I cover the bezel with a frame I loose the ir sensor and buttons together not to mention having a monstrous frame but other than the buttons and sensor it can be done? is there any other wiring that is connected to the bezel?

Thank you in advance

Removing bezel
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 15, 2011 5:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Removing bezel

bp489v,

I can't say if it can be done or not. It's a modification.

I'm not qualified to answer this. If a wire plucks somewhere, then it's my fault if I advise incorrectly, so I can't advise at all. I don't recommend removing the bezel. That's as far as I can answer this.

--HDTech

