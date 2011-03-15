Removing the bezel from Samsung Model UN46D6000S

bp489v,
This is the question I get very often, so hopefully I can offer some ideas to help you out a little.
Removing the bezel is not something I would recommend. There are several reasons that women this, including as you noted, the sensors and the push buttons. The push buttons are actually part of the electronics behind the bezel, so moving those (by means of removing the bezel) may cause a technical problem. Additionally, the sensor would be free hanging and not secured.
My recommendation would be to consider putting a frame around the bezel, and keeping the bezel on. I understand this may not be the design idea you were hoping for, but I can't recommend removing the bezel.
--HDTech
Does anyone know if it is possible to remove the bezel on this model i know i would lose the functions of the buttons on the front, but my goal is to literally frame my tv i know i would have to creat a hole for the ir sensor but i really want to make my tv look like a picture frame. any ideas