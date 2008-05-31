Removing partition from an old laptop HDD

Windows XP Disk Management should be able to do it. Give it a try.
http://www.theeldergeek.com/disk_management.htm is the first introduction/tutorial/instruction I found with google. There are many more.
Kees
My really old laptop finally died so I purchased an external enclosure and was able to recover all my files.
Now I basically have an external HD but it's partitioned. How do I go about removing the partition?
I realize I probably haven't given enough info yet, but if anyone can point me in the right direction, please let me know.
Thanks in advance.