Storage forum

General discussion

Removing partition from an old laptop HDD

by DocBob97 / May 31, 2008 3:36 AM PDT

My really old laptop finally died so I purchased an external enclosure and was able to recover all my files.
Now I basically have an external HD but it's partitioned. How do I go about removing the partition?
I realize I probably haven't given enough info yet, but if anyone can point me in the right direction, please let me know.
Thanks in advance.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Removing partition from an old laptop HDD
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Removing partition from an old laptop HDD
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Removing partition from external disk.
by Kees Bakker / May 31, 2008 5:26 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you're running WIndows...should be able to accomplish
by VAPCMD / May 31, 2008 5:30 AM PDT

thru Windows Disk Management.

Start
Settings
Control Panel
Administrative Tools
Computer Management
Disk Management

From there ... delete, recreate and format partitions as desired.

VAPCMD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Clearing the contents
by DocBob97 / June 1, 2008 4:44 AM PDT

Firt off, thanks for the replies...my new OS is Vista, but I've tracked down the info.

I do have a follow-up question: Since this old HDD will basically just be used as a removable/additional drive for my current computer, I assume it can be wiped clean of all programs before I start...would this be correct? In other words, since it's essentially just another partition, it doesn't needs it's own OS right? (currently ME - I told you it was an old laptop)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You're quite right.
by Kees Bakker / June 1, 2008 4:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Clearing the contents

Just format it and it's empty and clean.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You're welcome....
by VAPCMD / June 1, 2008 5:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Clearing the contents

Re wiping clean .... as you delete all existing partitions, recreate desired partition(s)(even if you only create one), and format the partition(s) for use with the OS, it will delete the old OS. You can wipe the old HDD beforehand if desired but it is not necessary. Last ...no need for an OS on an external hard disk drive.

VAPCMD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
if disk management doens't work
by Noizxland / June 1, 2008 5:07 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Storage forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.