Remove Control Panel Icon

by rgfitz / August 14, 2006 9:51 AM PDT

I removed a Diamond Smart Link Modem from my WinXP SP2 computer and cannot remove two Control Panel entries labeled, V.92 and Modem Settings. These are apparently not .CPL generated icons.

So far, I have had no luck finding Registry entries responsible for the icons.

Reinserting the install disk and choosing Uninstall does nothing.

Does anyone have any idea about getting rid of these icon?

Re: Remove Control Panel Icon
by Tufenuf / August 14, 2006 10:27 AM PDT

rgfitz, Have you tried doing a File Search for *.cpl

Start>Search>Files and Folders then type in:

*.cpl

Click Search

If you find them just right click and choose delete.

Tufenuf

Yes
by rgfitz / August 14, 2006 11:10 AM PDT

File search and Tweak UI give me a list but I have more icons in Control Panel than I have .cpl files in the list.

None of the .cpl file correspond to the two I am trying to get rid of.

I was wrong...it was a .cpl file
by rgfitz / August 14, 2006 11:36 AM PDT

I finally got Tweaks UI > Control Panel and my Windows Control panel on the screen and watched while I hid the various .cpl files that were questionable. Sure enough, when I hid slcpappl.cpl both of the offensive icons disappeared. I then searched for it in the *.cpl file list and deleted it.

(NT) (NT) Glad you found it & Thanks for posting back
by Tufenuf / August 14, 2006 11:55 AM PDT
