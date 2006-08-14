Remove Control Panel Icon

rgfitz, Have you tried doing a File Search for *.cpl
Start>Search>Files and Folders then type in:
*.cpl
Click Search
If you find them just right click and choose delete.
Tufenuf
I removed a Diamond Smart Link Modem from my WinXP SP2 computer and cannot remove two Control Panel entries labeled, V.92 and Modem Settings. These are apparently not .CPL generated icons.
So far, I have had no luck finding Registry entries responsible for the icons.
Reinserting the install disk and choosing Uninstall does nothing.
Does anyone have any idea about getting rid of these icon?