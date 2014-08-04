Here it is -> http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6122_102-5509131.html?tag=posts;msg5509131
Hi
I have a major problem with the above program and several other related programs - they seem to be installing themselves onto my computer and I have unsuccessfully used Google to find out how to remove them. These programs aren't in the Add/Remove programs list, running system as Admin doesn't give me anything useful, and the guide to removal when I search "Advertising support" don't work. There is an extension on Chrome called "AdBlOcknWAtch" that was "installed by enterprise policy" that also can't be removed. The ads are really annoying, how do I remove the software installing them permanently?