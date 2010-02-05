Remoting into a PC that may be infected

Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by danawenco / February 5, 2010 3:18 AM PST

Hi, I need to remote into a PC which may be infected. Someone will be helping me to clean it next week, but I will have to remote into it this weekend from home. In general, is it likely that I can get infected just by remoting into an infected machine?

- I am using an application called "Logmein" (free) to do the remote login (since it's the free version so I haven't been able to get an answer from their support).
- The PC I am remoting INTO is an XP SP3.
- My PC at home is a Vista SP2.
- I have firewall (Zone Alarm + Windows Firewall), and AV (AVG 9 Free, Superantispyware, Malwarebytes antimalware) on my home PC.

Thanks a lot.

No
by Donna Buenaventura / February 5, 2010 4:49 AM PST

You won't get the infection if you are the one who connects and in control. Also, if you don't allow any files from infected PC to be copied to your PC and if your settings in logmein and in your own PC is secured by you (e.g. permission settings, antivirus is in place and up-to-date, etc).

Thanks
by danawenco / February 5, 2010 4:57 AM PST
In reply to: No

Thanks Donna. That really helps!

(NT) You're welcome :)
by Donna Buenaventura / February 5, 2010 5:04 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks
Just Curious
by Carol~ Moderator / February 5, 2010 7:26 AM PST

dana..

You mentioned you have Zone Alarm + Windows Firewall. Are they running together on one machine, or are you saying one of the PC's has ZA and the other Windows FW?

Carol

On the same machine
by danawenco / February 24, 2010 2:18 AM PST
In reply to: Just Curious

Hi Carol. I have both ZA and Windows firewall running on the same machine. You think it will cause problems? I love ZA and don't want to part with it, but I don't feel right to have my Windows Firewall turned off. Maybe it is not a smart thing that I am doing... Thanks!

No Need for Two Firewalls..
by Carol~ Moderator / February 24, 2010 2:54 AM PST
In reply to: On the same machine

Hi..

There's no need to part with ZA. Keep it, but turn the Windows Firewall off. You're not getting any added protection using it. If anything, it may cause problems/conflicts. As a matter of course, when installing some firewalls, the program will automatically shut the Windows Firewall off. "More is better" is the not the case here. Wink

Hope this helps..
Carol

Thanks
by danawenco / February 24, 2010 3:23 AM PST

Thanks again Carol.

ZA did automatically turn off the Windows Firewall, but I disabled this option myself.

Just curious, will the possible conflicts (due to multiple firewalls) actually jeopardize the security of my environment? I've read many posts on this topic but they just talk about the conflicts and not the consequences of the conflicts.

Cheers!

