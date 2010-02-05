Remoting into a PC that may be infected

You won't get the infection if you are the one who connects and in control. Also, if you don't allow any files from infected PC to be copied to your PC and if your settings in logmein and in your own PC is secured by you (e.g. permission settings, antivirus is in place and up-to-date, etc).
Hi, I need to remote into a PC which may be infected. Someone will be helping me to clean it next week, but I will have to remote into it this weekend from home. In general, is it likely that I can get infected just by remoting into an infected machine?
- I am using an application called "Logmein" (free) to do the remote login (since it's the free version so I haven't been able to get an answer from their support).
- The PC I am remoting INTO is an XP SP3.
- My PC at home is a Vista SP2.
- I have firewall (Zone Alarm + Windows Firewall), and AV (AVG 9 Free, Superantispyware, Malwarebytes antimalware) on my home PC.
Thanks a lot.