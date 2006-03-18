I don't know if that is possible, but there are great persentation remotes for laptops. This one has play, pause, stop, etc. buttons, a trackpad (I think), volume buttons, some shortcuts, stores in a PCMCIA slot, and sells for only $35:
http://www.compusa.com/products/product_info.asp?product_code=333398&pfp=search&tabtype=pi#moreinfo
Here is a full list of the CompUSA stock:
http://www.compusa.com/products/products.asp?N=200077+4294967008&Ne=301768
Is it possible to wirelessly (wifi or bluetooth) control a Laptop using a PDA with a program like VNC or whatever. Any software will do on any platform (Windows or Linux.)
Basically what we need is presentations or lessons to be shown while wandering around. That laptops to the projectors are not wireless. So can I VNC a PDA to a laptop?
Cheers