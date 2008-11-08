Check the Windows Help (hold down the Windows key and press F1),
search for "request assistance"
There you should find some info like this:
"When you're having a computer problem, sometimes you might want help from someone else. You can use Windows Remote Assistance to invite someone to connect to your computer and help you, even if that person isn't nearby. (Make sure you only ask someone that you trust, because the other person will have access to your files and personal information.)"
You may also see a link that reads: "Click to open Windows Remote Assistance."
Hi Good Day!
i need assistant on remote access. im having a broadband and would like to communicate via any remote access with my friend to troubleshoot on his PC. What is the best software that i can use from Cnet. time being i prefer to use freeware software. Please advice.
Thanx.