It depends upon who did the remanufacturing.
If it is a Kodak camera and Kodak did the remanufacturing, it will have a warranty (by Kodak).
Many times camera companies take back cameras that have not been sold when the new models come out. Stores like WalMart has enough clout to write contracts that let this happen. In those cases the unsold cameras go back to the manufacturer and go back through test and are sold as remanufacturered.
Some remanufactured cameras are camera returns from customers that exhibited problems (real or imagined). They go back through test (repaired if necessary) and sold as remanufacturered.
Over the years I have bought over a dozen remanufactured Hewlett Packard and Compaq computers.
Each one worked perfectly and appeared to be brand new.
If it does not have a warranty by the manufacturer, don't buy it.
What is a remanufactured digital camera and what risks do I take in purchasing one versus a new one?