Reintallation of Windows XP Tablet edition

I have a Motion Computing Tablet with Windows XP Tablet edition operating system. The hardrive has been recently replaced with a new one, and I cant seem to get the computer to accept the second installation CD which would allow me to have sound, bluetooth, ect, ect.Do you have any sggestions on what I can possibly do to gt the computer to accept the second installation CD?
