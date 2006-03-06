Reinstalling Windows....smart thing to do?

Windows Legacy OS forum

by jlennon427 / March 6, 2006 12:43 PM PST

hey guys,
my brand new computer has had havoc wreaked upon it.
I installed a shady program by accident and i have been disabled by it. It changes my wallpaper, its on my destop and my taskbar, it has two popup icons on my taskbar!
When i use my norton security antivirus it cant deleete the files it finds.
i have been on the phone with tech support and my system restore will no work on any of the dates.
sinsce my computer is less than 2 weeks old i dont mind starting from scratch. if i reinstall the operating system will i start 100% new, without that goddam virus or spam or adware i somehow downloaded?
Do you have any advice? is this the best way to go about it?
Iam dissapointed in symantec. They are not helping. I have one malicious program on a new computer all updated snd it cant get rid of it. My automatic virus protector has been disabled and i get an error message. Nothing i do will get it back on line.
If i reinstall my os. Will i have to worry about these things coming back or will everything be deleted so i can use the computer like it was brand new again?
Thanks if you can help me im kinda at my wits end here.

Share some information.
by Papa Echo / March 6, 2006 1:13 PM PST

Like:

? What type of ''new computer ? Brand name, which likely would have come with ''Recovery Disks'', or a ''Recovery Partition''. Or non brand, which would have come with an OEM disk or if custom made, it may be an OEM or the real retail version of Windows.

? What ''shady'' program did you installed ? There may be other reasons for your problems.

? Which "Norton Secruity antivirus" ?

There is noththing to prevent you ''starting all over'' again. What support you have depends on how you obtained your computer. Warranty ? After Sales ?...If that Norton program failed you, you may have a claim...check your papers.

Not bad...
by John.Wilkinson / March 6, 2006 2:55 PM PST

Like Papa, I'd try to fix the problem here and now (share the details of the problems) instead of starting from scratch, but reinstalling Windows would also get the job done. If you reformat your computer and reinstall Windows everything from before will be wiped clean giving you a fresh start. Afterwards you could reacquire the problems if you redownload whatever software that was, but it won't come back automatically. The first thing I'd do, whether or not you decide to start fresh, is beef up your security suite. Depending on exactly what this is Norton may or may not be doing its job (depending on what Norton product you have, Norton Internet Security Suite or Norton Antivirus, and what the pest is), so I wouldn't call it quite on them just yet. Just click here for a list of free anti-malware products...go down the list until one identifies and removes it, then find out if it was Norton fell asleep at it's post or not.

Share the details if you want to take the not-so-easy route. Happy
John

What now?
by jlennon427 / March 6, 2006 5:32 PM PST
In reply to: Not bad...

hi, thanks you guys, i like helping people here and its nice to be helped.
I downloaded and ran Ewido anti-malware and it worked like a charm. Norton was definatly asleep at its post and iam very dissapointed. Wish ewido came with my computer!
i tried about 8 popular and recomeded anti-ware programs before i got rid of it. others would detect it but not be able to remove it, thats what was so frustrating. Norton is still not fully working and iam getting an error message.
I do not think iam going to take the road of tottaly reinstalling windows but if i do decide to do so how do i format my drive to prepare for the reinstall?
is there anything else i should do prior to reinstall?
any tips or advice will, as always be appreciated.

If I may?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 6, 2006 7:18 PM PST
In reply to: What now?

Now that you seem to have removed the pest(s), and if your computer is now otherwise working ok, I wouldn't go to the extreme of re-installing Windows.

You still haven't told us any details of your system so we can't say how best to re-install if that's the route you want to go down. Every system, or every make of system has different options for re-install.

Generally though, a ''re-format'' is achieved using the Windows XP CD that came with the computer. The PC is re-booted with the CD in the drive, (the BIOS may have to be amended to allow the PC to boot from the CD), and a Format and Install carried out.

But like I say, I wouldn't go that route. I would do this;

1 Because your Norton's seems disabled, turn on the Windows Firewall, (Start > Control Panel, Security Center, turn the Windows Firewall on). Ensure Norton's is then physically disabled. (If it is a combined firewall and anti-virus, it is not good policy to have two or more viruses or firewalls running at the same time).

2 Make sure you have a good 3rd party firewall. There are many good free ones available, eg ZoneAlarm from http://www.zonelabs.com

3 Turn off the Windows firewall when the 3rd party one is fully functional, (the new firewall may already have turned the Windows Firewall off).

3 Make sure you have a good anti-virus. Again there are many good free ones available and the list John, (mousearoma), gave you will help you decide.

Install the AV, and immediately update it's definitions, then run a full scan.

ZoneAlarm also does anti-virus and anti-spyware, but many people, myself included, prefer to use other options.

4 Uninstall Norton's. You need to know how to uninstall it properly and so go here for instructions. If your Norton's product is different, use their search to find the correct product.

A note about Norton's products. Many people don't like them, and I must admit I find them bulky, but your own experience may not be Norton's fault. Anti-malware takes many forms, viruses, spyware, adware, and trojans, and not all products can identify and clean all malware. it is a common misconception that Norton's does, but it doesn't. That's why a ''range'' of anti-malware products are needed.

When uninstalled, (if indeed that is what you have decided), reboot the computer to clear out any final remnants.

5 Download and install anti-spyware utilities. You already have Ewido, but you need more than one, (unlike firewalls and AV's). Check the list John gave you again for other suitable products; eg I use Spywareblaster, Spybot Search & Destroy, and Microsoft's Windows Defender. But, I only have one anti-spyware running all the time in the background.

Ensure each utility has up to date definitions, and start a regime of periodically using them to scan the computer.


This way, you will make any anti-malware have great difficulty in "getting a hold". But beware, there will be times when even the best anti-malware fails. We cannot always be 100% protected.

Good luck, and I hope this helps.

Mark

reinstall via recovery rather than reformat and install
by ramarc / March 6, 2006 10:09 PM PST
In reply to: Not bad...

If your PC came with image based recovery/restore CDs, then that would be your best bet. The PC will be exactly as it was when you purchased it and since its less than a month old, you won't have much software/data to reinstall.

If it were me
by joesmithers06 / March 6, 2006 10:34 PM PST

I would still format, even though it appears as though you got rid of the ******. Problem is, there are programs, which are becoming increasingly popular with sleazy companies that peddle spyware, that can hide from programs like Ewido, most virus scanners, spyware scanners, etc. And since you're not sure what it was you got hit with, you have no idea if it's something known to download other programs and install them, so you basically have no idea if you got rid of everything. You might still have a silent program on your system that you don't want there.

So, I would format, since it's about the only 100% sure way to get rid of every nasty that may be on your system. This time, however, you can be better prepared by taking a few simple precautions.

First thing to note, is that Internet Explorer and Outlook Express are probably the two biggest targets for spyware infestation on a computer, so it's best to avoid using them as much as possible. I'd recommend Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird respectively as replacements. While there are dozens of other email clients you could choose from, your only other options for a non-Internet Explorer based web browser is Opera and Seamonkey (which is just Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird wrapped into a suite format). Pick one, and stick with it, for both. Web based email is usually an even better bet.

I would download a copy of these programs, and put them onto a CD along with a copy of Ewido, to be installed immediately upon finishing with the Windows setup. Might not hurt to put all the driver files you'll need on that CD as well.

Once you do that, the one and only exception to the "Never use IE" rule comes into play. Visit the Windows Update site, and download ALL high priority updates. This needs to be done REGULARLY. Check that site at least once a month. Otherwise, Internet Explorer doesn't exist as far as you're concerned.

Simply not using Internet Explorer and Outlook Express can supplant, almost entirely, the need for all the various spyware programs out there. They exist, as a cottage industry, around trying to manage the numerous security problems associated with Internet Explorer.

