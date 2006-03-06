Reinstalling Windows....smart thing to do?

Like:
? What type of ''new computer ? Brand name, which likely would have come with ''Recovery Disks'', or a ''Recovery Partition''. Or non brand, which would have come with an OEM disk or if custom made, it may be an OEM or the real retail version of Windows.
? What ''shady'' program did you installed ? There may be other reasons for your problems.
? Which "Norton Secruity antivirus" ?
There is noththing to prevent you ''starting all over'' again. What support you have depends on how you obtained your computer. Warranty ? After Sales ?...If that Norton program failed you, you may have a claim...check your papers.
hey guys,
my brand new computer has had havoc wreaked upon it.
I installed a shady program by accident and i have been disabled by it. It changes my wallpaper, its on my destop and my taskbar, it has two popup icons on my taskbar!
When i use my norton security antivirus it cant deleete the files it finds.
i have been on the phone with tech support and my system restore will no work on any of the dates.
sinsce my computer is less than 2 weeks old i dont mind starting from scratch. if i reinstall the operating system will i start 100% new, without that goddam virus or spam or adware i somehow downloaded?
Do you have any advice? is this the best way to go about it?
Iam dissapointed in symantec. They are not helping. I have one malicious program on a new computer all updated snd it cant get rid of it. My automatic virus protector has been disabled and i get an error message. Nothing i do will get it back on line.
If i reinstall my os. Will i have to worry about these things coming back or will everything be deleted so i can use the computer like it was brand new again?
Thanks if you can help me im kinda at my wits end here.