Reinstalling Windows....smart thing to do?

Now that you seem to have removed the pest(s), and if your computer is now otherwise working ok, I wouldn't go to the extreme of re-installing Windows.



You still haven't told us any details of your system so we can't say how best to re-install if that's the route you want to go down. Every system, or every make of system has different options for re-install.



Generally though, a ''re-format'' is achieved using the Windows XP CD that came with the computer. The PC is re-booted with the CD in the drive, (the BIOS may have to be amended to allow the PC to boot from the CD), and a Format and Install carried out.



But like I say, I wouldn't go that route. I would do this;



1 Because your Norton's seems disabled, turn on the Windows Firewall, (Start > Control Panel, Security Center, turn the Windows Firewall on). Ensure Norton's is then physically disabled. (If it is a combined firewall and anti-virus, it is not good policy to have two or more viruses or firewalls running at the same time).



2 Make sure you have a good 3rd party firewall. There are many good free ones available, eg ZoneAlarm from http://www.zonelabs.com



3 Turn off the Windows firewall when the 3rd party one is fully functional, (the new firewall may already have turned the Windows Firewall off).



3 Make sure you have a good anti-virus. Again there are many good free ones available and the list John, (mousearoma), gave you will help you decide.



Install the AV, and immediately update it's definitions, then run a full scan.



ZoneAlarm also does anti-virus and anti-spyware, but many people, myself included, prefer to use other options.



4 Uninstall Norton's. You need to know how to uninstall it properly and so go here for instructions. If your Norton's product is different, use their search to find the correct product.



A note about Norton's products. Many people don't like them, and I must admit I find them bulky, but your own experience may not be Norton's fault. Anti-malware takes many forms, viruses, spyware, adware, and trojans, and not all products can identify and clean all malware. it is a common misconception that Norton's does, but it doesn't. That's why a ''range'' of anti-malware products are needed.



When uninstalled, (if indeed that is what you have decided), reboot the computer to clear out any final remnants.



5 Download and install anti-spyware utilities. You already have Ewido, but you need more than one, (unlike firewalls and AV's). Check the list John gave you again for other suitable products; eg I use Spywareblaster, Spybot Search & Destroy, and Microsoft's Windows Defender. But, I only have one anti-spyware running all the time in the background.



Ensure each utility has up to date definitions, and start a regime of periodically using them to scan the computer.





This way, you will make any anti-malware have great difficulty in "getting a hold". But beware, there will be times when even the best anti-malware fails. We cannot always be 100% protected.



Good luck, and I hope this helps.



Mark