The first problem is that you did not set to boot from CD in BIOS, so it boot from hard drive automatically. For the second problem, whether you tried on the same computer? But it is no matter, as you want to install the Home edition, you need not pay attention to this XP Pro OS.
Ok I'm am trying to remove Windows XP Pro from some computers and reinstall Windows XP home. Here's my problem when I put in the Windows Home Disc it just keeps loading straight into the XP login screen and since I don't have the passwords for these computer I have to install XP Home on them.
***These computers where donated to my school from a company and their IT dept didn't do their jobs. I've searched online and the directions don't seem to fit what I need to do. Thank you.