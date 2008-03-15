Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

reinstalled xp now i have no sound

by code-name47 / March 15, 2008 7:55 PM PDT

hi i have a hp pavilion a305w with windows xp home sp2 the problem i'm having seems to be a problem alot of other people have had i'm just looking for the right explanation on how to get my sound back.ok first in contol panel under sounds and audio devices it says no audio device ok now if i go to device manager under sound video & game contollers it says intel (r)ac97 audio contoller but it has a yellow dot with a black exclamation point in it and when i click on it it says device cannot start code 10 also on device manager video contoller has got the yellow with black exclamation point to when i click it it says drivers for device are not installed code 28.i've been trying to figure this out for awhile i read somewhere to download the drivers from hp's website so i tryed that but still no sound also it seems my pc wants to freeze after i install a driver.so if anybody has any idea how help me get my sound back please get back at me or if someone can explain how to install the drivers properly or where to get the right drivers please reply thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: reinstalled xp now i have no sound
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: reinstalled xp now i have no sound
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
audio drivers
by silent11 / March 15, 2008 8:25 PM PDT

Firstly all of HP supplied drivers are self exstracting packages. you just need to ensure you download the correct driver for your PC.
Go to control panel/ system/ device manager and under AC97 click on update driver, this may then find the new driver you installed.
Personally each time i update a driver i shut the system down and reboot.
regards
silent11

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
still can't get sound
by code-name47 / March 16, 2008 6:59 AM PDT
In reply to: audio drivers

i downloaded the realtek ac97 driver update but my computer freezes i also tryed the original audio drivers and they cause the same thing to happen please tell me if i'm doing something wrong.also when i go into device manager all these have yellow with exclamation point.
intel (r)ac97 audio controller
video controller
microsift kernel acoustic echo canceller
microsoft kernel audio splitter
i'm also missing intel extreme graphics driver cause it was on my pc before.so if you could tell me why these drivers aren't working for i'd really appreciate it.also i was just wondering if legacy audio drivers in my device manager list has anything to do with these drivers not working for me thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Did you get the install order correct?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 16, 2008 7:02 AM PDT
In reply to: still can't get sound
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: no sound
by Kees Bakker / March 16, 2008 7:07 AM PDT
In reply to: still can't get sound

I assume the driver you downloaded comes from http://h10025.www1.hp.com/ewfrf/wc/softwareList?os=228&lc=en&cc=us&dlc=en&product=362754

The freezing, of course, isn't OK. Anyway, something is wrong. The two things to try:
1. System restore back to when it still worked correctly.
2. Back to factory settings with the HP supplied recovery CD or recovery partitions (I've no HP myself, but it seems that pressing F11 during boot brings you to the restore menu).

Hope this helps.


Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try this
by root(hd0,1) / March 16, 2008 10:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: no sound

This is laborious but will sort out your problem. First download all the drivers marked (!) from it's manufacturers source and save them in the SWsetup as the system should do by default. Then download nLite and insert your XP install cd copy the install images to the nLite program (all GUI) step by step then slipstream all the downloaded drivers into your ne XP installation CD you are creating as an ISO image on your pc (whether they already excist or not) upon completion save the ISO image to the default directory and download an ISO builder (Alcohol 120%) works like hell. Upon completion burn the ISO image to disc X as slow as possible.Now back up your system and then format the partition where your XP installation resides FAT 32 or NTFS I use NTFS to minimize slack depending on your needs/uses for the OS. Then run the new slipstreamed disc with updated/non-corrupted drivers as you would your normal installation disc. Doesn't matter what to many drivers or duplicate drivers cannot cause problems the system will automatically assign the correct/non corrupted driver to the appropriate hardware in need.

Debian

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ok
by code-name47 / March 17, 2008 4:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Try this

ok i can't restore to when it worked correctly cause that is long gone and the main problem started with hp recovery disc i created with hp recovery cd creator.apparently the disc did not burn right cause i tryed a system recovery and let it go through the first disc and when it tells me to put in disc 2 it says that its not disc 2 so i had to use just a windows disc.if these recovery disc would work right i'm pretty sure that would solve the problem but i guess i'm screwed on that.i will try what you said.also will i be burning over the windows disc or just creating a new one with the drivers i need burnt to it?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.