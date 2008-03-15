reinstalled xp now i have no sound

Firstly all of HP supplied drivers are self exstracting packages. you just need to ensure you download the correct driver for your PC.
Go to control panel/ system/ device manager and under AC97 click on update driver, this may then find the new driver you installed.
Personally each time i update a driver i shut the system down and reboot.
hi i have a hp pavilion a305w with windows xp home sp2 the problem i'm having seems to be a problem alot of other people have had i'm just looking for the right explanation on how to get my sound back.ok first in contol panel under sounds and audio devices it says no audio device ok now if i go to device manager under sound video & game contollers it says intel (r)ac97 audio contoller but it has a yellow dot with a black exclamation point in it and when i click on it it says device cannot start code 10 also on device manager video contoller has got the yellow with black exclamation point to when i click it it says drivers for device are not installed code 28.i've been trying to figure this out for awhile i read somewhere to download the drivers from hp's website so i tryed that but still no sound also it seems my pc wants to freeze after i install a driver.so if anybody has any idea how help me get my sound back please get back at me or if someone can explain how to install the drivers properly or where to get the right drivers please reply thanks