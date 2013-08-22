Reinstalled Windows, no internet

If you don't have a working driver for your network adapter, there's simply no way you're going to get on the Internet. So the question is why you can't get your drivers to install. Are you sure you have the Vista compatible drivers? I've installed a lot of Dell PCs and never had a problem getting the drivers I needed from the Dell web site, so something is amiss with what you've done I'd say. Unless of course your network adapter hardware has gone bad. Was it working before you reinstalled?

By the way, restoring to factory settings is a much better approach than reinstalling because that way you don't lose your drivers. As a circumvention to your problem, you could always buy a USB network adapter. You can buy them for as little as $8.

`

When you've gotten your system back like you want it, I urge you to get yourself an external hard drive and a good 3rd party backup program. You can set it up to do everything automagically at the time and frequency of your choice. 1 TB external hard drives are about $70 these days and a really good FREE backup program is the Easeus Todo Backup Free which you can download from

http://www.todo-backup.com/products/home/free-backup-software.htm . That can save you a lot of time and frustration the next time something like this happens. Sooner or later it happens to all computers for one reason or another.