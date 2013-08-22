Computer Help forum

Reinstalled Windows, no internet

by Myrkr_Ormr / August 22, 2013 5:20 AM PDT

Reinstalled Windows Vista (x64) on my Dell XPS 730x and noticed that it said it cannot find any available connections, but it is hooked directly into the modem. I used the Drivers disc, extracted the internet drivers, but they didnt actually install. Used my laptop to get the drivers from the official Dell site, but they did the same thing when extracted. How do I get the net working on this computer?

Collapse -
You have to have a driver for your NIC
by wpgwpg / August 22, 2013 5:44 AM PDT

If you don't have a working driver for your network adapter, there's simply no way you're going to get on the Internet. So the question is why you can't get your drivers to install. Are you sure you have the Vista compatible drivers? I've installed a lot of Dell PCs and never had a problem getting the drivers I needed from the Dell web site, so something is amiss with what you've done I'd say. Unless of course your network adapter hardware has gone bad. Was it working before you reinstalled?
By the way, restoring to factory settings is a much better approach than reinstalling because that way you don't lose your drivers. As a circumvention to your problem, you could always buy a USB network adapter. You can buy them for as little as $8.
When you've gotten your system back like you want it, I urge you to get yourself an external hard drive and a good 3rd party backup program. You can set it up to do everything automagically at the time and frequency of your choice. 1 TB external hard drives are about $70 these days and a really good FREE backup program is the Easeus Todo Backup Free which you can download from
http://www.todo-backup.com/products/home/free-backup-software.htm . That can save you a lot of time and frustration the next time something like this happens. Sooner or later it happens to all computers for one reason or another.

Collapse -
Still need help
by Myrkr_Ormr / August 22, 2013 7:47 AM PDT

I did forget to mention that yes, it was working just fine before we reinstalled the OS. and this was over the course of a few hours. and yes they were the Vista Compatible drivers, i said they were im pretty sure as were the ones i downloaded off of Dells website, just like the guy FROM Dell, told me to do and it did the exact same thing. Nothing is "amiss" it just isnt working like the guy said it would and that is why i posted this, to see if someone could help me figure out why.

Collapse -
Link, comment
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 22, 2013 7:54 AM PDT
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dell_XPS_730x seems nice but so little is told about why the OS was reinstalled. If the network didn't work before, it shouldn't work after.

A network card is pretty cheap but when you installed the OS, drivers did you install the HELPER APPLICATIONS?

For example Dell has their QUICKSET and you can install Windows, drivers till all the cows came home, and were turned into hamburgers, distributed and still never get it to work. Without Dell's Quickset my laptop will never enable WiFi. It may do other things as well such as turn on the Ethernet.

I can't check your install plan so back to Dell to ask about that?
Bob
Collapse -
Quickset?
by Myrkr_Ormr / August 22, 2013 8:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Link, comment

for starters, i said the net was fine before we reinstalled, and why we reinstalled doesnt really matter, we just decided to do it, the fact of the matter is, is the net was working before, and now the computer isnt picking it up

What is this Quickset thing? did it come with the driver disc? or is it something that can be downloaded off of Dell's site?

Collapse -
It does matter why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 22, 2013 8:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Quickset?

Your choice to share or not. As the post gets longer I may miss a clue that it worked before but keep in mind that the network card may not be stock.

As to what is Quickset, that's a Dell Helper App. Sometimes very annoying to folk that thought they had all the drivers. It's like Intel's RST app. Not a driver but can really change the experience, performance and turn things on.
Bob

Collapse -
Where?
by Myrkr_Ormr / August 22, 2013 9:20 AM PDT
In reply to: It does matter why.

I see, but you didnt say where to get it, is it on a Disc that came with the PC or can it be gotten at Dell's website?

Collapse -
I've seen on both.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 22, 2013 10:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Where?

But it may not be required. Wouldn't you use your service tag and check?

http://www.dell.com/support/drivers/us/en/19/driverdetails?driverid=NY82X for example doesn't really reveal all.

But to get the right one, you use your service tag.

We have this many posts so I'm going to have to write the port is dead if the Ethernet cable works with another PC or laptop. If so, get a new NIC. It's cheap and easy.
Bob

