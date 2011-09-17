Computer Help forum

by uswindow / September 17, 2011 2:04 AM PDT

I recently had computer issues that Dell tried to fix and could not so on advice from another friend I looked into registry problems that may be causing my problems.
I read all the reviews on CNET and the company REGZOOKA came up with the highest ratings by CNET and other companies.
So I went to there site they did a 10 sec scan of my computer and said I had approx 3000 registry errors and inorder for them to help fix them I needed to pay 29.95 so like a fool (based on CNET reviews) I caved in then at the end of the payment page the total was 39.95 not seeing that they added SPYZOOKA also I paid it and completed the process and they proceeded with they called fixing all the errors! Well it took approximatly 25 seconds and they said all was fixed! Needless to say I am still having the problems and have tried to get a refund based on thier 60 day money back guarantee and they won't even respond back! After further research from my credit card company they gave me a 800 number to call and it is a porn chat room number.
Anyone have any ideas how the best way to deal with this and get my refund back?
Everyone else be aware of this fraud company and thier scam.

Call the credit card company back
by Jimmy Greystone / September 17, 2011 2:41 AM PDT
In reply to: RegZooka Fraud

Call the credit card company back, tell them you tried calling the 800 number, and it was incorrect. I wouldn't be at all surprised if they then reverse the charges and stop processing payments from that company. Maybe after they do a little investigating of their own.

And just for the record, it is EXCEEDINGLY rare for the registry to be the source of any problems with your computer. It's possible, but the most part, it never happens. Registry "fixing" programs are all scams IMO. The registry never really needs fixing, because it doesn't do 90% of the things people tend to associate with it. One of the easiest ways to tell that these programs are scams, is you can run them on a brand new install of Windows. The only thing done is to install that program. Most of them will still claim there are hundreds of errors.

What's more, is none of them will tell you what kind of selection criteria they use. What determines whether this registry key is in error vs some other one that's not? And then, given the thousands of programs which will modify the registry in some way or another, how can any one program have a comprehensive database to be able to scan each one and know whether it's legit or not?

Even more than that, as if it were really needed... Microsoft created the first registry cleaner with the advent of the0 power toys. Only it started causing problems with programs like MS Office, so they pulled it, and it has never reappeared. Unfortunately, by that point the genie was out of the bottle so to speak, and the scam artists were already scheming.

So anyway, call the credit card company back, tell them that the contact information you were provided was in error and ask them to confirm it. Usually you can get some credit card agent to call the number in the form of a conference call, so that if they get some sex chat line with you on the line, it'd be pretty hard for them to come up with an excuse for not reversing the charges. If for some reason they do, I'd tell them you'd like to pay off any remaining balance and then close the account, and not to accept any further charges on the account. That's not a company you want to be doing business with. So while being out $70 may sting, it could have easily been more.

Thanks
by uswindow / September 18, 2011 2:29 PM PDT

Thanks for your response I will call the CC company in the morning and try to get them to stop the funds or get them back.
Bottom line what ever RegZooka did (if anything) is not working.

That's the way to go
by keefepj / August 8, 2012 10:57 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

Jimmy's answer to your REGZOOKA problem is the way to go. After that crap software completely destroyed my computer--helped along by faulty instructions from their inept customer service people--I did get a refund without having to call my credit card company. However, I also had to buy a new computer (it was 10 years old, so the pain was somewhat lessened).

Jimmy's response about the registry not usually being the problem is one that I've seen repeated in other forums. I was not enough of a techie to have known this valuable bit of info ahead of time, but I do know it now!

Good luck.

Refund not sent...
by AuntSilver / August 8, 2012 10:57 AM PDT

I talked to your help desk last week and requested a refund because I discontinued your service. Your help desk person said I would get my refund in a few days. Where is it?

Pat Graham

Odd, didn't find it here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 17, 2011 4:29 AM PDT
In reply to: RegZooka Fraud
Hard To Find It
by uswindow / September 18, 2011 2:34 PM PDT

When I first located it on CNET I had too rephrase the question about 3 times until it finally got me to CNET reviews and then when I clicked on RegZooka it brought me to another link of some computer tech that does reviews and reports on all types of issues. That is where I read the reviews and they all were positive!
Then after further research after I was unhappy with the results there are a few that say don't use RegZooka or Read this before buying RegZooka.
But it was to late for me.

RegZooka Support
by Carl Haugen / September 25, 2011 5:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Hard To Find It

My name is Carl Haugen and I'm President of Zookaware, the company that makes RegZooka.

I apologize for any problems you experienced with RegZooka and we are happy to assist you.

Zookaware offers 24 hour tech support via phone, email, Facebook and remote access Monday-Saturday and email support on Sundays. Please call us Mon-Sat at 1-800-290-9809 or email contact AT zookaware.net any time and we will be happy to help you. If a different phone number appeared on your credit card statement please advise us of what the phone number is so we can make sure its fixed so any future customers don't experience this same problem.

When you call us at 1-800-290-9809 one of our techs will give you instructions for sending us a report from RegZooka and based on that report we can help solve your PC problem. If for any reason we are unable to completely solve your problem using RegZooka we also offer free remote access assistance 24 hours a day Monday-Saturday, one of our techs can remotely access your PC (with your permission) and can help diagnose and fix any PC problem you are having. This is completely free for all RegZooka customers for one year.

RegZooka also offers a file dependency scan which will download new files to your PC to help solve any further problems. One of our techs can help explain this to you and assist you with any questions you have.

If for any reason you would like a refund we offer a 60 day no questions asked money back guarantee, simply call us or send us an email and we'll process your refund immediately.

Regards,

Carl Haugen
President
ZookaWare

Reply
by uswindow / September 25, 2011 6:16 AM PDT
In reply to: RegZooka Support

Hi Carl,
I appreciate you getting involved in this issue.
The problem has been solved but not by anything you or your firm did! It seams the problem was with My McAfee Total Protection software.
McAfee has since removed and reinstalled an updated version of the software and the problem seams to have gone away.
I did also recieve my full refund from your company which I thank you for.
After further reviews of other blogs and conversations with some computer techs they all agree that a problem like mine is not ussually caused by registry errors more from a software application or program.
I have not yet written a review about my experience with RegZooka but after you have responded back as you did I will right a positive review and if I should have registry issues in the future I will keep RegZooka in mind.
Thanks again.
Mike C

Major Cool . . .
by Coryphaeus / September 25, 2011 6:59 AM PDT
In reply to: RegZooka Support

reply from the vendor. Excellent!

Final Review
by uswindow / December 26, 2011 4:38 AM PST
In reply to: Major Cool . . .

After a little rough start with RegZooka I am completly satisfied with the final responses from the President. They have refunded my full amount paid and there was very positive response from the company. Though the problem I encountered with my computer was something that RegZooka could not help with I would recomend them to other people with problems that they can help and specalize with, their response time was great and the payment situation was corrected immediately.
Mike C

Re: Final Review
by Carl Haugen / December 27, 2011 7:49 AM PST
In reply to: Final Review

Hi Mike,

Thanks for trying out RegZooka, I wished it solved your problem, but sometimes it simply can't and we are always happy to issue a full refund in these cases.

Please consider Zookaware in the future and I appreciate your feedback on this forum!

Carl Haugen

The web page is on the list of websites with potentially dan
by 1sharpeye / December 26, 2011 12:44 AM PST
In reply to: RegZooka Support

TO; CARL HAUGEN

I bought your Regzooka software in the past 60 days. This
weekend I returned home and turned on my PC and the Regzooka shortcut was off
my desktop page and not functioning/ opening at all. I Googled Regzooka to reinstall
the software but every time I attempt to download your product, I get the
following messages from ESET Security

http://zookaware.com/regzooka/

Description:
Access to the web page was blocked by ESET Smart Security.
The web page is on the list of websites with potentially dangerous content.

There must be something going on with your software for this
to happen. I do not plan to reinstall Regzooka unless I get a clear explanation
why.

Thank you

Eset false positive
by Carl Haugen / December 27, 2011 4:38 AM PST

I apologize for any problems you experienced with RegZooka. If you have any more questions about any of our software please call us at 1-800-290-9809 or international at 1-561-459-5393. We have techs working from our office in Arizona that answer our phones Monday-Saturday 24 hours per day.

Thanks for alerting us to Esets false positive with blocking our website. We found the same problem with their security software when we tested it today, this is a common problem with all security software. We called Eset today to alert them to this problem but they were closed. We will call them again tomorrow and request that they remove any alerts in their software for zookaware.com

Please call us or post any additional questions in this forum thread and we are happy to answer them.

Carl Haugen
President
ZookaWare

Response from Eset Security
by 1sharpeye / December 29, 2011 6:43 AM PST
In reply to: Eset false positive

Update for Case #797375 - "Case #797012 - "Threats & Infiltrations"
has been created for you."
An ESET Customer Care Representative has updated this case with the following
information:
Hello,Thank you for contacting Eset Customer Care<div>.Yes, we do
detect it as an adware, you may delete those files or uninstall the application
if it is a part of that application.Do you have any questions or is this all
you wanted to know?</div>Thank you,JozefEset Technical Support

Eset false positive
by Carl Haugen / December 30, 2011 9:39 AM PST

This is simply a false positive from Eset. They confirmed with us that they will be investigating and removing it from their database.

You are welcome to call Zookaware at 1-800-290-9809 and request a refund. Our phones will be closed until Monday night at midnight, so call anytime Tuesday or later. Or you can email us anytime at contact @ zookaware.net. We do have email support over the holiday weekend.

Carl Haugen

Regzooka Defrag Registry Option corrupted registry
by keefepj / February 15, 2012 10:50 PM PST
In reply to: Eset false positive

Late last week, I tried Regzooka's Defragment Registry option for the first time; it didn't work. I emailed tech support and was told my v2.98 was old. I was given a link for the newest version.
The tech, Chris Cobbold, wrote in his email (this is a direct quote): "I'm including a download link for the latest version, which you can manually install over 2.98. This should correct the issue." Note "manually install OVER 2.98." After downloading and rebooting, my computer ran in an endless reboot loop, and I kept getting the message: "Regzooka is defragmenting registry. Can't open keyboard \Device\keyboardClass0: c0000034!"
I called Regzooka was told by a supervisor named Andy that my OS had to be reinstalled. He said I should have uninstalled v2.98; I guess Chris should be told that key bit of advice too. (Many apps don't require an uninstall; I trusted the tech support "expert.")
The Geek Squad at the local Best Buy said the registry was corrupted. I'm now out over $600.00 for a new computer, which is now up and running without that software. Thanks, Regzooka.

We apologize for the confusion
by ZookawareSupport / February 19, 2012 11:44 PM PST

Mr. Keefe,

So Helpful After the Fact
by keefepj / February 20, 2012 8:16 AM PST

Is anything more unhelpful than generous offers of help after the fact? Perhaps Zookaware should train its tech support people to know how the software is installed on all operating systems BEFORE a client's registry is corrupted. Why was I not told problems could result with XP? I provided you with that information up front. Why didn't your tech support specifically tell me to uninstall the older version of Regzooka before installing the new version. I was told to "install the new version over the old version," and I still have the email to prove it. Don't blame the equipment; your ineptness is at fault. And thanks for the $29.95 refund; that went a long way towards offsetting the price of the new computer I bought.

PC fixerer uppers.
by unkleed / January 19, 2012 7:23 AM PST
In reply to: RegZooka Fraud

Over the years I have tried many pc repair programs. I have never found one that worked. They all give you a free scan and they all charge you a price that when you get the final bill, it's much more than what you were told because they add on things you don't see till after hitting the "submit" key, and you can"t go back. If they have a call back number or a customer support email site you are always referred to a q&a page which answers everything but what you want. I'll tell what, and I am not saying this happens, BUT, since none of us know what they do in our computer while they are running a scan, who's to know that they don't purposely infect our computers with their own virus that can't be detected by the regular PC user, and then charge us to fix what they did to our computers. Just thinking out loud. I have no proof, but, who's to say that it's not being done to the unsuspecting John Q. Public.

Regzooka
by miltonlane / February 9, 2012 4:10 AM PST
In reply to: RegZooka Fraud

I have been using Regzooka for about a year or so and other than one problem it has worked as advertised on my home built system. My first scan cam up with something like 1800 or so errors.

Keeps Scanning
by gmadmin111 / February 18, 2012 1:27 PM PST
In reply to: Regzooka

Milton, will you send in a ticket to contact @ zookaware.net to open a ticket so that we can further address the scan issue you mentioned.

Checking the site's trust rating
by robbifrommars / March 4, 2012 11:01 PM PST
In reply to: RegZooka Fraud

I checked regzooka site's with www.scamadviser.com and it shows a very low trusting rate for the site.

re: scam advisor
by Carl Haugen / March 5, 2012 1:50 AM PST

Thanks for pointing out that scamadvisor.com listing. I have contacted them and requested them to change their listing of zookaware.com

However, I don't put much faith in a site like scamadvisor.com whose domain name was first registered in May of 2011 and its domain name is listed for sale for $1395. Their site also has no traffic according to alexa.

Then try this site
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 5, 2012 2:17 AM PST
In reply to: re: scam advisor
http://www.mywot.com/en/scorecard/zookaware.com

WOT has been around for some time now and is a well known and respected 'safe surfing' rating and review online service.

It seems the WOT Community also has misgivings about your site and your products.

The evidence is mounting.

Mark
mywot
by Carl Haugen / March 5, 2012 3:32 AM PST
In reply to: Then try this site

Hi Mark,

I'm aware of mywot.com and their ratings. I have a really hard time trusting a website like mywot.com that has no contact information, not even a physical address or email address listed anywhere.

I have to question what mywot.com is hiding from that they don't want to offer any type of support, are registered outside the United States and won't deal with companies who they've slandered. If they are a true ratings site at the very least they need to have proof of their rating and supply it to a website that they claim isn't safe. Both the Better Business Bureau and Mcafee Secure are on our site and we have to meet their requirements to continue to use their logos - we respond to all customers, have great products and for Mcafee our website has to be safe to use.

You can see on the mywot comments section there are 7 positive comments for Zookaware and 4 negative comments. All 4 of the negative comments have no truth to them at all, I mean mywot is a place where anyone can post anything they want to whether its true or not doesn't matter, or if a competitor wants to post a negative review they can easily do so. I'd like to see those same anonymous users use their real name and address (like we have) and then see if their comments change

On the other side we have Zookaware, a company in business since 2004, member of the Better Business Bureau, a 800# posted at the top and bottom of every page on our site with phone tech support from our office in Arizona 24 hours per day Monday-Saturday, email support on Sundays, remote access support, a physcial address (not just a PO Box or UPS store address), Facebook support, email support, distribution agreements in retail stores like Fry Electronics, and 5 star awards from sites like Tucows.

Carl Haugen

Sorry to step in here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 5, 2012 3:40 AM PST
In reply to: mywot
http://www.mywot.com/en/aboutus listed this information.

WOT Services Oy
Runeberginkatu 43 B 9
00100 Helsinki
Finland

Business ID: 2046987-7, VAT registration number: FI20469877

You can also click on the "Click here if you own this site" if you want to interact with them further.

But then again, it mentions a registry cleaner and after helping too many recover from such cleanings, my vote is don't use it.

Hope this answers the address and contact issue.
Bob
Flag
mywot
by Carl Haugen / March 5, 2012 7:14 AM PST
In reply to: Sorry to step in here.

Yes, I have used that contact form for mywot several times but it either doesn't work or they won't respond to any request, so as far as I'm concerned there's no easy way to contact them. Any site that wants to label another site as dangerous at the very least needs to have some evidence of that being true, they can't simply have a few people who post fake comments about another site and then label it as "dangerous"

Carl

PS. Phone number was not hard to find.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 5, 2012 7:24 AM PST
In reply to: mywot
cancle subscription
by Shaun_chedd / May 23, 2012 7:19 PM PDT
In reply to: mywot

ive jus cancled my subscription to Regzooka via email and i did get a email responce instanly back but the link tht was sent to me to keep track of what was goin on seem to be faulty and doesnt work, does this mean you jus goin to keep takin my money without me ever bein able to cancle my subscription?

I wouldn't wait
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 23, 2012 7:23 PM PDT
In reply to: cancle subscription

for any reply here from any Regzooka rep soon.

Have you contacted your bank to notify them about your complaint about Regzooka, and asked them to cancel further payments?

I think that is your next step.

Mark

