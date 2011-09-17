RegZooka Fraud

Call the credit card company back, tell them you tried calling the 800 number, and it was incorrect. I wouldn't be at all surprised if they then reverse the charges and stop processing payments from that company. Maybe after they do a little investigating of their own.



And just for the record, it is EXCEEDINGLY rare for the registry to be the source of any problems with your computer. It's possible, but the most part, it never happens. Registry "fixing" programs are all scams IMO. The registry never really needs fixing, because it doesn't do 90% of the things people tend to associate with it. One of the easiest ways to tell that these programs are scams, is you can run them on a brand new install of Windows. The only thing done is to install that program. Most of them will still claim there are hundreds of errors.



What's more, is none of them will tell you what kind of selection criteria they use. What determines whether this registry key is in error vs some other one that's not? And then, given the thousands of programs which will modify the registry in some way or another, how can any one program have a comprehensive database to be able to scan each one and know whether it's legit or not?



Even more than that, as if it were really needed... Microsoft created the first registry cleaner with the advent of the0 power toys. Only it started causing problems with programs like MS Office, so they pulled it, and it has never reappeared. Unfortunately, by that point the genie was out of the bottle so to speak, and the scam artists were already scheming.



So anyway, call the credit card company back, tell them that the contact information you were provided was in error and ask them to confirm it. Usually you can get some credit card agent to call the number in the form of a conference call, so that if they get some sex chat line with you on the line, it'd be pretty hard for them to come up with an excuse for not reversing the charges. If for some reason they do, I'd tell them you'd like to pay off any remaining balance and then close the account, and not to accept any further charges on the account. That's not a company you want to be doing business with. So while being out $70 may sting, it could have easily been more.