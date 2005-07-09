registry entry

what?
In registry under hkey_current_user is the folder "s" normal or just something I have picked up?
tia
CNET's Forum on Windows legacy operating systems, (XP, 2000/NT, ME, & Windows 95/98) is the best source for finding help or getting troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows 2003 Server, Windows installation, adding and removing programs, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, and other OS-related questions.
In registry under hkey_current_user is the folder "s" normal or just something I have picked up?
tia
If the folder ''s'' is directly under ''hkey_current_user'' and not a subfolder, than it is not ''normal,'' as in it does not come ''standard'' with Windows XP. However, it probably belongs to a program/utility you have installed. Check what files are in it and see if it gives you a clue as to what program/utility it is related to.
For cleaning out old, unneeded registry entries, try the free program RegCleaner.
Hope this helps,
John
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.