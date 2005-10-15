Cameras forum

by foerama / October 15, 2005 7:09 AM PDT

I am buying a digital camera, brand new. It suggests that it has a one year warranty from Canon. If the store tells us that it is not a refurbished item, is there anyway we can figure out if it REALLY IS NOT a refurbished item? Can we simply distinguish a refurbished on non-refurbished item, from the package or from the way it looks? Any help is appreciated. Thanks.

As someone who has bought refurbished cameras
by rgfitz / October 15, 2005 10:00 AM PDT
I can say that mine looked new, had no scratches, came in a plain brown box, and had a 90 day manufacturer warranty.

I personally think that most refurbished items are just discontinued, unused, models.

refurbished
by Alan Copeland / October 16, 2005 9:16 PM PDT
The warranty card in the box should tell the story. As rgfitz said, they usually come in a plain or plainer box than the new model. Many have been purchased and the buyer decided it was the wrong model, or were bought for an occasion and returned the next day. Most states have laws barring such being sold as new, so the dealer returns the camera and it is checked over and repackaged with new accessories. I have had excellent luck with refurbished, but of course you don't want to pay new price for it. Good luck.

