Reformatting Toshiba Laptops

by theSshow / January 24, 2007 9:08 PM PST

So I own a Toshiba Sattelite M55 and I tried doing a clean install with a Windows XP CD; not the Recovery CD that came with my laptop. However, everytime I try to boot from Windows CD, my laptop hangs.

Does Toshiba only allow you to reformat using the Recovery CD? Is there anyway I can reformat using my Windows XP CD and not the Recovery CD? I do have a legitimate copy of the Windows XP Pro Installation CD with a product key.

Moreover, I was able to do a clean reformat using a Windows XP Professional CD on my Sony Vaio, and then proceeded to install the necessary drivers from the Sony Website. I was hoping to do the same thing with my Toshiba laptop but I'm having a lot of trouble trying to do the clean install with my Windows XP CD.

I can get as far as the Windows Setup blue screen when I boot from my CD drive, but then it starts loading all my drivers and tries to startup Windows while it's still in the blue Setup screen. This is when my Laptop hangs.

Because I couldn't get around this problem, I just tried upgrading my Toshiba laptop from its factory set XP Home Edition to XP Pro using my Windows XP Professional CD. However, it wouldn't even allow me to do that, and it caused an error that says my setup can't run because my Home edition is a later version than my Pro version (I have a Windows Pro SP1 XP CD.) I'm assuming it's because my Home Edition is SP2 while my Pro CD is SP1. However, I did not have any problems with my Sony Desktop as I just upgraded to SP2 after my clean reformat using my Windows CD.

Could someone please tell me if it's at all possible to do a clean reformat with my Windows CD because I'm really getting annoyed with all the junk bloatware that comes laced on my Recovery CD.

Just wondering.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 25, 2007 1:18 AM PST

Why not remove the partition, create it anew with the XP Pro's installer? It's standard issue and something the XP installer does fine.

If you can't format with XP's stock methods I wonder if you'll be able to install XP or find all the drivers. XP certainly won't have all the drivers for said machine and I see many take about 5 days to either install XP, search for drivers or give up and go back to the stock OS.

What's the goal here? XP Pro? That's simple. Just install the stock OS, then slip in the XP Pro CD and let it upgrade.

Sorry if this sounds harsh but I've seen this story too many times. Owners often don't realise how hard driver hunts can be.

Bob

Re: Just wondering
by theSshow / January 25, 2007 5:59 AM PST
In reply to: Just wondering.

Thank you very much for your reply. I eventually figured out the problem. My copy of the Windows XP Pro Installer CD was damaged. When I popped in a different copy of the Windows XP Pro Installer CD, everything worked fine.

Just FYI, my goal wasn't to simply get XP Pro onto my laptop. I also do realize how difficut driver hunting can be if you don't know what you're looking for. In fact. as I wrote in my first post, I was only trying to see if I could upgrade to XP Pro with my installation CD once I booted into my original stock OS because I wanted to see if my ocmputer could even correctly detect the XP Pro installation CD. And as I wrote in my first post, the computer would pop up an error message once I got a couple steps into the process. The reason I tried this was because I wanted to see if it was my laptop that was defective or my CD that was defective.

Sure enough, it was the CD that was damaged because as soon as I popped in another XP Pro installation CD, I was able to do a clean format and install with it! Thank god for friends in high places!

WIndows XP Pro Installer CD tip to know for future
by chessimprov2 / December 16, 2008 3:04 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Just wondering

If you didn't have "friends in high places" you'd be able to order another CD through your manufacturer's computer most likely. It would've cost me 19.95 for standard (approx. 5-7 business days) and 24.95 for expedited (approx. 1-3 business days) for my Toshiba.

