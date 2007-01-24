Reformatting Toshiba Laptops

So I own a Toshiba Sattelite M55 and I tried doing a clean install with a Windows XP CD; not the Recovery CD that came with my laptop. However, everytime I try to boot from Windows CD, my laptop hangs.



Does Toshiba only allow you to reformat using the Recovery CD? Is there anyway I can reformat using my Windows XP CD and not the Recovery CD? I do have a legitimate copy of the Windows XP Pro Installation CD with a product key.



Moreover, I was able to do a clean reformat using a Windows XP Professional CD on my Sony Vaio, and then proceeded to install the necessary drivers from the Sony Website. I was hoping to do the same thing with my Toshiba laptop but I'm having a lot of trouble trying to do the clean install with my Windows XP CD.



I can get as far as the Windows Setup blue screen when I boot from my CD drive, but then it starts loading all my drivers and tries to startup Windows while it's still in the blue Setup screen. This is when my Laptop hangs.



Because I couldn't get around this problem, I just tried upgrading my Toshiba laptop from its factory set XP Home Edition to XP Pro using my Windows XP Professional CD. However, it wouldn't even allow me to do that, and it caused an error that says my setup can't run because my Home edition is a later version than my Pro version (I have a Windows Pro SP1 XP CD.) I'm assuming it's because my Home Edition is SP2 while my Pro CD is SP1. However, I did not have any problems with my Sony Desktop as I just upgraded to SP2 after my clean reformat using my Windows CD.



Could someone please tell me if it's at all possible to do a clean reformat with my Windows CD because I'm really getting annoyed with all the junk bloatware that comes laced on my Recovery CD.