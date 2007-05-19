reformating a new external hard drive...

It's sometimes can go pwoof. So it's just for transfers and not to be mistaken as storage. Never trust it.
Newer MAC OSX's can read NTFS but to write you have to used dodgey old FAT32.
Make or model? All the office units were self builts. We picked up some drive on sale and then some case and were done. I'm sure someone will analyze this commodity item. I know a few that did research on USB memory sticks.
what format should I reformat a USB powered portable HD as?
What if I want to do most of the work on a mac but may need to download files onto a clients winbox?
Any portable drive brands or models I should stay away from (being a mac user)?
grim