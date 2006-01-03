Recycle bin icon lost it name

Go to the link below and under the letter "R" scroll down to "Recycle Bin - Repair or Replace" where you'll find a reg file fix.
http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_abc.htm
Tufenuf
After completely removing Norton's SystemWorks 2005 with their removal tools and reg. clean up I later noticed that my recycle bin icon on my desktop does not have a name anymore, the icon still works but when right click on it for properties nothing happens. I think something got delete in the register that I need. All other icon on desktop ok Any help greatly appreciated
system info:
Dell Demension 8250
Windows xp sp2
P4 3.02
1G ram
2 hard drives