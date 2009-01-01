See the link below:
http://www.howtogeek.com/howto/windows-vista/restore-missing-desktop-icons-in-windows-vista/
If this doesn't fix the issue, please tell us more about the computer, specifically which operating system you're using? Which Service Pack? Other things you've tried to fix the problem?
Hope this helps.
Grif
i just got a new computer a few days ago for xmas and i noticed that the recycle is now gone. i dont think i deleted it but maybe i did by mistake. i was just wondering how i can make a new recycle bin...is it a file and i can just create a shortcut to my desktop...or is it more complicated than that...thanks in advance