Recurring Error Message On Start-Up

by TwoDawgs / April 6, 2004 9:59 AM PDT

Every time I start up my PC it starts up then re-starts itself then shows me the following error message:

The system has recovered from a serious error.
Server=watson.microsoft.com
UI LCID=1033
Flags=647442
Brand=WINDOWS
TitleName=Microsoft Windows
DigPidRegPath=HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\DigitalProductId
ErrorText=A log of this error has been created.
HeaderText=The system has recovered from a serious error.
Stage2URL=
Stage2URL=/dw/bluetwo.asp?BCCode=a&BCP1=00000016&BCP2=00000002&BCP3=00000000&BCP4=804FB1DD&OSVer=5_1_2600&SP=1_0&Product=768_1
DataFiles=C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\Mini040504-01.dmp|C:\DOCUME~1\Owner\LOCALS~1\Temp\WER2.tmp.dir00\sysdata.xml
ErrorSubPath=blue

I'm running Windows XP Home Edition OS.
Any ideas or help would be much appreciated.

Thanks

Recurring Error Message On Start-Up
Recurring Error Message On Start-Up
Collapse -
Re:Recurring Error Message On Start-Up/just a WAG at best
by Steven Haninger / April 6, 2004 11:19 AM PDT

By any chance have you recently updated a driver such as for a video display device or on board motherboard device? I have had a similar experience with an updated driver for a Radeon display card on an XP Pro machine that required me to return to an older driver to resolve it. Since that time I have read that an obsession to install every new driver or BIOS update that comes along is not always the best thing to do. It seems there is more than one school of thought about always having the latest. Good luck.

''Event''?
by Cursorcowboy / April 6, 2004 11:39 PM PDT

1. The article [Q308427] states that an "event" is any significant occurrence in the system or in a program that requires users to be notified or an entry be added to one of three logs that can help identify and diagnose the source of current system problems, or help predict potential system problems.

2. The article [Q314084] describes how to gather more information about an error message using Pstat.exe, a Resource Kit utility run from the command line that gives a picture of the processes and drivers that are currently running.

3. The article [Q307973] suggest that a user should configure the actions that Windows should take when a severe error (also called a fatal system error, or Stop error) occurs. Please read the article, "A Description of the Safe Mode Boot Options in Windows XP (Q315222)," for accessing a system that will not boot normally.

4. Access the TechNet "Windows XP Events and Errors" page and enter either the "Source" or the "Error Code". -- the two most important items of information concerning an Event.

