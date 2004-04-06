Recurring Error Message On Start-Up

By any chance have you recently updated a driver such as for a video display device or on board motherboard device? I have had a similar experience with an updated driver for a Radeon display card on an XP Pro machine that required me to return to an older driver to resolve it. Since that time I have read that an obsession to install every new driver or BIOS update that comes along is not always the best thing to do. It seems there is more than one school of thought about always having the latest. Good luck.
Every time I start up my PC it starts up then re-starts itself then shows me the following error message:
The system has recovered from a serious error.
Server=watson.microsoft.com
UI LCID=1033
Flags=647442
Brand=WINDOWS
TitleName=Microsoft Windows
DigPidRegPath=HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\DigitalProductId
ErrorText=A log of this error has been created.
HeaderText=The system has recovered from a serious error.
Stage2URL=
Stage2URL=/dw/bluetwo.asp?BCCode=a&BCP1=00000016&BCP2=00000002&BCP3=00000000&BCP4=804FB1DD&OSVer=5_1_2600&SP=1_0&Product=768_1
DataFiles=C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\Mini040504-01.dmp|C:\DOCUME~1\Owner\LOCALS~1\Temp\WER2.tmp.dir00\sysdata.xml
ErrorSubPath=blue
I'm running Windows XP Home Edition OS.
Any ideas or help would be much appreciated.
Thanks