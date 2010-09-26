Storage forum

Recovery of burn data.

by manaskhuman / September 26, 2010 8:23 PM PDT

i have seagate 160gb (ST3160215AS) harddisk...
when i connected once this to my comp. , suddenly some fumes came form circuit of harddisk... some said me that ur circuit may be crash but u still have hope to recover ur data...
he said to me that u can change ur circuit with similar model harddisk circiut...
i don't knw wat to do...
pls suggest me what to do?
from where i can get the same model harddisk circuit.

i have another harrdisk with same case, Western Digital 160GB (WD1600AABS)

Re: burned disk
by Kees Bakker / September 26, 2010 8:30 PM PDT
In reply to: Recovery of burn data.

Get the disk out of the enclosure. If what you get out isn't burned, you can put it in another enclosure and see if it works. If it's damaged, it's work for specialists. Try www.driversavers.com to see how much is will cost.

Kees

Re: burned disk
by manaskhuman / September 27, 2010 9:38 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: burned disk

sir, can i put that inner disc in to any model or company harddisk or it should be fix with same model, company and same 160gb harrdisk circuit...

Re: disc
by Kees Bakker / September 27, 2010 9:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: burned disk

Any enclosure with the right interface (SATA or IDE) and the right size (2.5 or 3.5") should work. The usual cable fits all.

Kees

re: disc
by manaskhuman / September 27, 2010 10:14 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: disc

can i only remove any sata circuit of harrdisk and replace with my harrdisk circuit....
b'coz don't knw to open whole harddisk...

All you can do yourself is ...
by Kees Bakker / September 28, 2010 1:04 AM PDT
In reply to: re: disc
