Recovery of burn data.

Get the disk out of the enclosure. If what you get out isn't burned, you can put it in another enclosure and see if it works. If it's damaged, it's work for specialists. Try www.driversavers.com to see how much is will cost.
Kees
i have seagate 160gb (ST3160215AS) harddisk...
when i connected once this to my comp. , suddenly some fumes came form circuit of harddisk... some said me that ur circuit may be crash but u still have hope to recover ur data...
he said to me that u can change ur circuit with similar model harddisk circiut...
i don't knw wat to do...
pls suggest me what to do?
from where i can get the same model harddisk circuit.
i have another harrdisk with same case, Western Digital 160GB (WD1600AABS)