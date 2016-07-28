Recovery deleted bitlocker partiton

Do I understand correctly that the value of that last 100 MB for you is less than the price of the license of the program that recovers them? Then don't buy it.
For the future, consider making unencrypted backups and storing them on a safe place. An external hard disk in a safe is quite safe.
I accidentally deleted (not format!!) my bitlocker partition. Now I trying to recovery only most important data. I found "m3 bitlocker recovery" software and with him I success to recovery some data but I have trial version of software and I can to recovery only 100mb.
Is there any software similar to m3 bitlocker recovery? I need to recovery about 200mb.
I read some tutorials but in all is need to have recovery key, what I don't have. I only have password for unlock bitlocker partition. I even know starting sector of deleted partition, if that would help....