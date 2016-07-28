PC Applications forum

Recovery deleted bitlocker partiton

by henri_007 / July 28, 2016 3:55 AM PDT

I accidentally deleted (not format!!) my bitlocker partition. Now I trying to recovery only most important data. I found "m3 bitlocker recovery" software and with him I success to recovery some data but I have trial version of software and I can to recovery only 100mb.

Is there any software similar to m3 bitlocker recovery? I need to recovery about 200mb.

I read some tutorials but in all is need to have recovery key, what I don't have. I only have password for unlock bitlocker partition. I even know starting sector of deleted partition, if that would help....

Re: recovering
by Kees_B Forum moderator / July 28, 2016 5:28 AM PDT

Do I understand correctly that the value of that last 100 MB for you is less than the price of the license of the program that recovers them? Then don't buy it.

For the future, consider making unencrypted backups and storing them on a safe place. An external hard disk in a safe is quite safe.

Re: recovering
by henri_007 / July 28, 2016 6:24 AM PDT
Licence price is 147$!!

That's a bargain.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 28, 2016 7:58 AM PDT
If what you are recovering isn't worth this much, then format and start over.

