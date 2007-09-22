I transfered files on my NTFS Win XP system to an external hard drive. What I didn't notice was the was formatted in FAT32. I formatted my hard drive, and now one folder that I absolutely needed is mangled up badly. The files are all there, but 80% of them are showing 0KB. Is there anyway to recover these files either on my computer or the external hard drive?
Thanks!
