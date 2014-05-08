Recover a sent email in gmail

Ok so ill try to describe this as straight forward as possible..
I sent an email via gmail on my iPhone to a coworker with an attachment that was slightly too large.
The email got sent back. While in the process deleting some of the email's content my gmail app closed. When I went back into gmail the bounced back email was not there nor was it in my sent box.
Is there a way for me to recover that email? Is it stored somewhere? It's very important that I do.
