Recover a sent email in gmail

by DPnoDC / May 8, 2014 12:53 AM PDT

Ok so ill try to describe this as straight forward as possible..

I sent an email via gmail on my iPhone to a coworker with an attachment that was slightly too large.

The email got sent back. While in the process deleting some of the email's content my gmail app closed. When I went back into gmail the bounced back email was not there nor was it in my sent box.

Is there a way for me to recover that email? Is it stored somewhere? It's very important that I do.

Clarification Request
Did you look in the Sent folder?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 10, 2014 11:38 PM PDT
Answer
Recover a sent email in gmail
by anujv382 / May 27, 2014 7:35 PM PDT

check your send and trash item.If there not find then use search bar on gmail.

