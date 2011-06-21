I use a Technics SL1200MK2 with a Stanton 680 cartridge which is an excellent combination for reproducing vinyl, then to amplify this signal you can use any phono to line preamp I have a Shure preamp but I use my Yamaha natural sound preamp, I like the rumble filter and the MC option which sometimes I use with a MC cartridge for extreme situations such as classical music, the output of the preamp goes to the line input of the PC but you need an audio capture software such as soundforge but any other would do the trick but I like soundforge vinyl restoration plug in.
How can I record to my computer from a non-usb turntable plugged into an amplifier with a phono input