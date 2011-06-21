How To forum

recording

by ANNRCPA / June 21, 2011 11:10 AM PDT

How can I record to my computer from a non-usb turntable plugged into an amplifier with a phono input

non USB turntable to PC
by Gatomas / June 21, 2011 12:13 PM PDT
In reply to: recording

I use a Technics SL1200MK2 with a Stanton 680 cartridge which is an excellent combination for reproducing vinyl, then to amplify this signal you can use any phono to line preamp I have a Shure preamp but I use my Yamaha natural sound preamp, I like the rumble filter and the MC option which sometimes I use with a MC cartridge for extreme situations such as classical music, the output of the preamp goes to the line input of the PC but you need an audio capture software such as soundforge but any other would do the trick but I like soundforge vinyl restoration plug in.

Re: recording
by Kees_B Forum moderator / June 21, 2011 5:35 PM PDT
In reply to: recording

I connected the line out from the amplifier to the audo in from my sound card using a simple connector I once happened to buy when i found it on the Saturday market in Berlin, Germany one year before.
Then I ran Audacity (free) to record the sound.

Kees

recording from a non-usb turntable to a windows 7 pc
by ANNRCPA / June 22, 2011 6:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: recording

I hooked the amplifier to the pc ( windows 7), but the audacity software still does not recognize the amp. I used a cable with rca plugs on one end and a mini stereo plug on the other so that I could hook the amp into the sound card. Do I need some type of audio converter to convert analog to digital? If so, any suggestions on something not too expensive. The turntable (circa 1970s) has been restored, new drive belt and new magnetic cartridge, works just fine as does the amp, through speakers so I know that is not the problem. Just seems that the computer does not recognize the old technology. The turntable is a fisher belt drive and the amp is also a fisher amp with a phono input.

