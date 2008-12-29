Recommendations for Video Capture Device

The issues with VHS copy protection. Good, I hate writing about that over and over.
For VHS transfer I continue to use my 50 buck DVD RECORDER. Here's why. I found it takes 6 hours of PC work to capture, edit, compress and burn back to DVD one hour of video from VHS. That's too much work so I have stopped doing that and use the DVD recorder. I can always edit that content later.
For audio capture it was all too easy. I get the cables from Radio Shack and using AUDACITY I captured and trimmed each file.
Done. Glad we didn't have to cover VHS copy protection this time.
Bob
I would appreciate any recommendations for a Capture Device (internal or external) to enable me to convert old VHS videos and (very) old records (45 and 33rpm) to CD or DVD.
I am using Windows XP Professional with an Asus A8N-SLI Deluxe Motherboard with an Athlon A64 3800. It has 2x 256Mb XFX 6800GT video cards and currently 1GB RAM which I'm considering upgrading to 2Gb.
Although similar questions have been asked before on this forum, I could not find any that are relatively up to date.
Any advise welcomed.
RogerA