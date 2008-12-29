Recommendations for Video Capture Device

I want to do the same thing, convert old family vhs to dvd. I'm in the process of getting a new computer now. But I want the option to do lots of editing on "some" of the footage (although I'd probably make dvd copies of each tape, to preserve the entire tape intact).



Now from the reading I've done I've deduced that using the dvd recorder gives me very limited options for editing. Is that true? I'm guessing that the file created by the dvd recorder cannot be edited on a computer?



I've also read that I'd have the most options for editing by going directly from my vhs to a graphics card that has "video capture capability". But it's not easy to find out if a particular card has that capability. I'm considering two laptops now, one claims to have an "Intel GMA4500" card and the other a "Mobile Intel GM45 Express Graphics Chipset".



Are both of them the same, or slightly different, and do either have video capture capability? Better yet, is there an internet source I can go to that lists all the cards and their capabilities? To watch the high tech crime solvers on tv you'd think you could punch 3 or 4 keys and have the answer in like 2 or 3 seconds. I'm almost to the point now where I'm just going to buy something and hope it works.



Any insight you could provide would be greatly appreciated. Thanks, Tim