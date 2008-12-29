Recommendations for Video Capture Device

Peripherals forum

by Roger J A / December 29, 2008 12:24 AM PST

I would appreciate any recommendations for a Capture Device (internal or external) to enable me to convert old VHS videos and (very) old records (45 and 33rpm) to CD or DVD.
I am using Windows XP Professional with an Asus A8N-SLI Deluxe Motherboard with an Athlon A64 3800. It has 2x 256Mb XFX 6800GT video cards and currently 1GB RAM which I'm considering upgrading to 2Gb.
Although similar questions have been asked before on this forum, I could not find any that are relatively up to date.
Any advise welcomed.
RogerA

11 total posts
Since you used teh old replies we don't have to repeat
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2008 12:40 AM PST

The issues with VHS copy protection. Good, I hate writing about that over and over.

For VHS transfer I continue to use my 50 buck DVD RECORDER. Here's why. I found it takes 6 hours of PC work to capture, edit, compress and burn back to DVD one hour of video from VHS. That's too much work so I have stopped doing that and use the DVD recorder. I can always edit that content later.

For audio capture it was all too easy. I get the cables from Radio Shack and using AUDACITY I captured and trimmed each file.

Done. Glad we didn't have to cover VHS copy protection this time.
Bob

I'm glad you mentioned the cheap DVD Recorder
by tgaddo / December 29, 2008 3:01 AM PST

I want to do the same thing, convert old family vhs to dvd. I'm in the process of getting a new computer now. But I want the option to do lots of editing on "some" of the footage (although I'd probably make dvd copies of each tape, to preserve the entire tape intact).

Now from the reading I've done I've deduced that using the dvd recorder gives me very limited options for editing. Is that true? I'm guessing that the file created by the dvd recorder cannot be edited on a computer?

I've also read that I'd have the most options for editing by going directly from my vhs to a graphics card that has "video capture capability". But it's not easy to find out if a particular card has that capability. I'm considering two laptops now, one claims to have an "Intel GMA4500" card and the other a "Mobile Intel GM45 Express Graphics Chipset".

Are both of them the same, or slightly different, and do either have video capture capability? Better yet, is there an internet source I can go to that lists all the cards and their capabilities? To watch the high tech crime solvers on tv you'd think you could punch 3 or 4 keys and have the answer in like 2 or 3 seconds. I'm almost to the point now where I'm just going to buy something and hope it works.

Any insight you could provide would be greatly appreciated. Thanks, Tim

"I'm guessing that the file created by the dvd recorder
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2008 4:16 AM PST

"I'm guessing that the file created by the dvd recorder cannot be edited on a computer?"

I re-read my reply. I wrote "use the DVD recorder. I can always edit that content later."

-> I'm going to stick with what works for me.
Bob

You're Right
by tgaddo / December 29, 2008 4:25 AM PST

I just re read it too. What software do you use to do your editing if I may ask? Tim

The dvd files are ...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2008 4:29 AM PST
In reply to: You're Right
In reply to: You're Right

MPEG2 so any editor that can import or edit MPEG2 is viable. If your editor can't do MPEG2 then transcode it with tools like Super (link only) http://www.erightsoft.net/SUPER.html

Armed with this and a few other freebies such as DVD FLICK, IMGBURN you should be able to use just about any video editor except Windows Movie Maker (which has a fairly long reason why I can't use that.)
Bob

D___
by tgaddo / December 29, 2008 4:32 AM PST
In reply to: The dvd files are ...

I was planning to try WMM first! I think that it comes packaged with Vista Home Premium doesn't it? Tim

If you do that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2008 4:36 AM PST
In reply to: D___
In reply to: D___

Then you may discover why I found it "not a good solution." It's proprietary, may not make a DVD and is nearly impossible to get your video out of the .WMV format.

Sorry but it appears to be a product that locks the owners content up.
Bob

OK, that's good to know
by tgaddo / December 29, 2008 4:42 AM PST
In reply to: If you do that.

I had found a forum for WMM complete with demo videos, made it look very nice. I'll be sure and try a small test before I jump in with both feet. Thanks for the advise. Tim

Cheap DVD recorders
by Roger J A / December 29, 2008 6:59 AM PST

Thanks for the suggestion of using the DVD recorder but my Panasonic records in the format DVD-RAM. Whilst this would be OK for any old family videos that do not require any editing, do you know if the program mentioned on the subject, http://www.erightsoft.net/SUPER.html, could convert DVD-RAM to a format that could be edited on my computer?
Regards
RogerA

Sorry. DVDRAM is not long for this world.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2008 10:25 AM PST
In reply to: Cheap DVD recorders

I selected the DVD recorder that uses the more common media. But if the DVDRAM plays on your average DVD player then I could extract the VOB files and be done with it.

