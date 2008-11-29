recommendations for ripping services?

You should keep your cds anyway, even after you have them ripped. Why?



1. Your computer crashes and you have either have no backup or your backup doesn't work. The original, physical cds are another form of back up. But I suppose the dvds that come back from the ripping service could serve as back up, but if those degrade there goes your back up. Instead of keeping them in their original jewel cases, you can store them in binders. I keep the cd inserts in an archival box, arranged in alphabetical order.



2. More importantly, legally, you violate copyright once you get rid of the physical cds but retain the ripped copy.



MP3 seems to be the most universal, but you should get better sound quality in aac ripped in the same bitrate. And some mp3 players have added aac support, such as the newer Sonys. If you're old, you may not be able to tell the difference. This brings me to another reason why you should keep your physical cds. If another standard comes up that might be better or you decide that you want to rip in a lossless format you'll still have the original to rip from.