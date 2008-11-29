recommendations for ripping services?

Audio & Video Software forum

by stevegolden / November 29, 2008 1:45 AM PST

I know, I'm old, I'm out of it, but I need help: I only started downloading music a year ago, and now I'm hooked. Love having digital music and want to get rid of my physical cds. I work non-stop and don't have time to do this myself.

I've looked into ripping services and wonder if anyone can recommend one service over another? They all seem pretty much the same as far as cost so I'm looking for actual positive experience with a specific service. I'm in the New York City area.

I have an iphone, a mac laptop & external back up (a time machine).

What format should I convert to--mp3 or AAC?
Also, what do people do with their old cds, are there places to donate, recycle, etc?
Thanks a ton!

can't recommend ripping services, but
by ktreb / November 29, 2008 4:37 AM PST

You should keep your cds anyway, even after you have them ripped. Why?

1. Your computer crashes and you have either have no backup or your backup doesn't work. The original, physical cds are another form of back up. But I suppose the dvds that come back from the ripping service could serve as back up, but if those degrade there goes your back up. Instead of keeping them in their original jewel cases, you can store them in binders. I keep the cd inserts in an archival box, arranged in alphabetical order.

2. More importantly, legally, you violate copyright once you get rid of the physical cds but retain the ripped copy.

MP3 seems to be the most universal, but you should get better sound quality in aac ripped in the same bitrate. And some mp3 players have added aac support, such as the newer Sonys. If you're old, you may not be able to tell the difference. This brings me to another reason why you should keep your physical cds. If another standard comes up that might be better or you decide that you want to rip in a lossless format you'll still have the original to rip from.

thanks, one more question
by stevegolden / November 29, 2008 5:33 AM PST

That's good info, thanks so much. what bitrate do you think would be best?

I'm hoping to save storage space, that's why I want to get rid of the cds, and the machines that play them.
At this point I haven't played them in a year, and I feel cds will become obsolete pretty quickly. When you live in NYC, every inch counts, and digital takes up zero physical space.

if your player supports FLAC
by mementh / November 29, 2008 9:40 AM PST

if your player supports FLAC use it..
otherwise do the highest it will support to maintain quality.

also format
by mementh / November 29, 2008 9:41 AM PST

I would check both AAC and MP3. see which one is best for you.
the Ipod has a losless version as well which is a AAC version but works pretty good for the IPOD (I don't use it but then I have bad ears, and some people say the apple lossless is not the same as FLAC?)

