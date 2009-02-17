Recommendations for basic 2/4GB mp3 player-Sony?

Don't buy Sony? Cute, until you try to use it that is. Let's buy ipod, crown, sandisk instead!
My ipod nano died a watery death, and I'm looking for a replacement. All I need is something basic to play music and podcasts.
I was looking at the Sony walkman found here, and had some questions for folks who know these players:
1) What kind of rewind/fast-forward do they have? I listen a lot to podcasts, and need to be able to cover ground fairly quickly.
2) Do they have decent bookmarking? that is, if I'm 1 hour into a podcast and shut it down, will it remember where I was? Or can I make it do this?
3) Is there another decent brand in the same (~$80-120) price range? I looked at some of the Sandisk players, but what I found online was the REW/FF was pretty pitiful. The two points above are pretty important to me.