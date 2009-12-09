recommend a camcorder (HD, good audio, budget price)

Camcorders forum

by oli.G / December 9, 2009 8:40 PM PST

Hi,
I'm new to camcorders and I need your help.. I'm trying to find something that's
- cheap
- HD resolution (720p is ok enough)
- and RECORDS QUALITY AUDIO

especially in loud environment, for example, a gig. There's lots of live music videos recorded by fans that sound reasonably good (as opposed to older cell phone recordings where you couldn't hear a thing). This would be a good example: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A1US8E6lwmY

So is there a cheap HD camcoder out there that's capable of making such recording?

Or... Soon I'm going to buy the GoPro HD Hero - http://www.goprocamera.com/index.php?area=2&productid=33 (for other purposes).. and I was wondering, how do you think a live song recorded with this tiny thing would sound? The parameters say:
- Microphone: Built-in, mono with AGC (automatic gain control)
- Audio Format: 48 kHz, AAC audio compression

Thanks for your help / advice!

Canon HG-20
by tote4u3 / December 10, 2009 1:24 PM PST

I own a Canon HG-20 that records onto a hard drive and gets fantastic HD video that I paid around $600 for, and you can adjust the audio on it manually. You can also buy an external mic for it that would improve your audio capability by a lot. Hope this helps.

re
by oli.G / January 9, 2010 2:18 AM PST

thanks for all the replys guys!

