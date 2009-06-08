We had a recent discussion about this subject in our PC Utilities forum: http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6138_102-0.html?threadID=335069
Hi guys. I need a pdf to word converter to finish a project. I have 20 pdf files need to be converted to word. After searching on google, I found some freebies:
1. hellopdf, http://www.hellopdf.com/download.php. but it converts 1 file at a time, and the output, jesus! I have no idea why it shrinks pages to 1/4 of the original ones. The output Word doc is full of text boxes.
2. nitro pdf to word online, http://www.pdftoword.com/. Yes, it's a free online service, but, at least to me it's always told me my files are not a supported file type. Have someone ever made a success?
3. adreamsoft pdf to word converter, http://www.allpdftools.com. I even forget how I found it. Ok, this time, it is able to convert 10 files at a time, no file size limited, even retains some layouts seems good, hah? No, text box again, and if you have tables in pdf, no way, they will be discarded.
Ok, freebies, what I can expect more? I have no energy to to try more free tools. who can recommend me one good tool to do the job? If possible, the price is under 30 bucks. Thanks a million!