Reciever Setup

by abbyknits / August 29, 2009 10:57 AM PDT

I just bought a reciever (AIWA AV-D57) and speakers (Recoton Wireless speakers W440) off of craigslist. I'm just looking for a simple and CHEAP set up. Right now I'm looking to listen to the radio and maybe add a cd player in the future. I know that plugging in a reciever and speakers isn't rocket science... but here's my problem. I don't have an antenna. I went to Walmart and Radioshack. I also called Bestbuy. None of them sell the simple wire antenna ya tape to the wall. I've had stereos in the past were it's just the T-wire with two ends that ya stick in the back and get clamped(?) in. What can I do or use?

4 total posts
(NT) Have you tried Amazon ???
by givemeaname / August 29, 2009 11:42 AM PDT
Yep
by abbyknits / August 29, 2009 11:56 AM PDT

I did try amazon. The closest they had was what Radioshack had. It's a simple wire, but it has U-shaped metal prongs on the two ends. I know that those are meant to get screwed in place. I thought of maybe cutting those off and striping the ends... but would that work?

loop???
by givemeaname / August 29, 2009 12:34 PM PDT
Does the reciever need a loop antenna too work???
Cutting the U part could open the loop, but since it is just thin wire you can always close it up easy by twisting the wires together.

