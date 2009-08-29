Reciever Setup

I just bought a reciever (AIWA AV-D57) and speakers (Recoton Wireless speakers W440) off of craigslist. I'm just looking for a simple and CHEAP set up. Right now I'm looking to listen to the radio and maybe add a cd player in the future. I know that plugging in a reciever and speakers isn't rocket science... but here's my problem. I don't have an antenna. I went to Walmart and Radioshack. I also called Bestbuy. None of them sell the simple wire antenna ya tape to the wall. I've had stereos in the past were it's just the T-wire with two ends that ya stick in the back and get clamped(?) in. What can I do or use?
