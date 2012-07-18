I posted it a couple of days ago ( Symantec update killed biz PCs in three-way software prang ) in the news thread.
A software update to Symantec's Endpoint Protection software has pushed many Windows XP machines into blue screen limbo.
http://www.tomshardware.com/news/Blue-Screen-Symantec-Windows-XP-Endpoint-Protection-Protective-Threat,16296.html
The update for the Symantec product a problematic one if applied. It seems XP users were the effected PC's and Norton has issued a patch or fix. Contact or visit the support website.
