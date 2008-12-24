Receivers in Onkyo HT-S7100 and Onkyo HT-SP908 and setup

Hi, I'm looking to buy one of the two home-theater systems in the title, the Onkyo HT-S7100 and Onkyo HT-SP908. I know Onkyo is known for their receivers, and I was not able to find the model of the receivers in these two home-theater systems. Could someone who owns these please give me the models, because depending on the receiver I might buy one or the other. If you could, please give me your opinion on the home theater system if you have it. Lastly, I'm looking to wire the center and rear speakers through either the wall or the ceiling in my 350 square foot room. Not placing the speakers in the wall, just putting the wires in the wall. Can anybody recommend me give me a quote on how much putting the wires through in the walls or ceiling would cost and what cables I should buy.
