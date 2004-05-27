Desktops forum

Reccomendations for a Good Gaming Computer Please

by dddaignea / May 27, 2004 11:28 AM PDT

I have a 15 yr old Son who wants a good Gaming Computer. He is Not Computer Savy at all...He plays mostly Action Adventure or Shooter Games. The Sound/Speakers are not important since he uses a headphone. We are looking for speed/graphics/space (since he never deletes anything)/reliability/and tech support for a newbie. He has a budget of about $2,000 - $2,500. What should we look for and stay away from...Please be kind, I am a computer Idiot, and if I screw up, my son will never let me forget it.

Re:Reccomendations for a Good Gaming Computer Please
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 27, 2004 11:45 AM PDT

Today, and disregarding the 64-bit wave in the next year, any over 2GHz CPU with 512M RAM, 100plusGB hard disk, CDRW/DVD unit with a real sound card (SB Live is nice) and either the next to the top of the line Nvidia or ATI will play any of today's games. Add a 17 or 19" CRT and it's very playable. You could get a Dell for that much easily with a very stable setup.

I'd say under 2000 USD.

Bob

Re:Reccomendations for a Good Gaming Computer Please
by martylk2 / May 30, 2004 2:50 PM PDT
Re:Re:Reccomendations for a Good Gaming Computer Please
by bigboy / May 31, 2004 12:02 PM PDT

i personaly would recommend a amd 64 anthlon fx processor,with 512 mb of ram a ati radeon x800 xt(r420) for my graphics with a maxtor hdd,cost about 1000.00 usd if you go to select tech his email is selecttech@charter.net he will respond to your e-mail and he is the most affordable company i know of he will answer all your questions

