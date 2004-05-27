Reccomendations for a Good Gaming Computer Please

Today, and disregarding the 64-bit wave in the next year, any over 2GHz CPU with 512M RAM, 100plusGB hard disk, CDRW/DVD unit with a real sound card (SB Live is nice) and either the next to the top of the line Nvidia or ATI will play any of today's games. Add a 17 or 19" CRT and it's very playable. You could get a Dell for that much easily with a very stable setup.
I'd say under 2000 USD.
Bob
I have a 15 yr old Son who wants a good Gaming Computer. He is Not Computer Savy at all...He plays mostly Action Adventure or Shooter Games. The Sound/Speakers are not important since he uses a headphone. We are looking for speed/graphics/space (since he never deletes anything)/reliability/and tech support for a newbie. He has a budget of about $2,000 - $2,500. What should we look for and stay away from...Please be kind, I am a computer Idiot, and if I screw up, my son will never let me forget it.