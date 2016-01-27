rebuilding dell precision m6600

After all the web posts about installing Windows, drivers and more, you see folk still struggling.
Maybe you have a hardware failure here? That is, you have your service tag and Dell docs so you used that to find the drivers and more detail.
There is some prereq in clean installs such as the OS, then motherboard drivers. After than we can install audio, video, LAN, WiFi and APPS specific to the machine. Dell has Quickset so there's that.
But here, maybe from the tone of your post it's hardware.
Hi, after struggling with the normal dell recovery process, I installed windows 7 on my dell m6600. I saw that neither internet nor visibility into our network was available so using a different computer I searched for and found a file called intel_825xx-gigabit-platform_A06_r290983, downloaded, copied to a stick and tried installing it on the m6600. After it unzipped etc I got the error "no intel network connections found on this computer. No drivers installed." I thought this would at least be a driver for a nic card and I'd see some results. But now don't know if perhaps there are prereq steps to installing this software. The m6600 is plugged into a switch thru which my other pc is able to connect to the outside world.