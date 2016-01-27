rebuilding dell precision m6600

Laptops forum

by db042190 / January 27, 2016 7:00 AM PST

Hi, after struggling with the normal dell recovery process, I installed windows 7 on my dell m6600. I saw that neither internet nor visibility into our network was available so using a different computer I searched for and found a file called intel_825xx-gigabit-platform_A06_r290983, downloaded, copied to a stick and tried installing it on the m6600. After it unzipped etc I got the error "no intel network connections found on this computer. No drivers installed." I thought this would at least be a driver for a nic card and I'd see some results. But now don't know if perhaps there are prereq steps to installing this software. The m6600 is plugged into a switch thru which my other pc is able to connect to the outside world.

After all the web posts about
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 27, 2016 7:11 AM PST

After all the web posts about installing Windows, drivers and more, you see folk still struggling.

Maybe you have a hardware failure here? That is, you have your service tag and Dell docs so you used that to find the drivers and more detail.

There is some prereq in clean installs such as the OS, then motherboard drivers. After than we can install audio, video, LAN, WiFi and APPS specific to the machine. Dell has Quickset so there's that.

But here, maybe from the tone of your post it's hardware.

hardware
by db042190 / January 28, 2016 4:55 AM PST

I do not believe its hardware. There were no hardware issues before I wiped it clean. I will poke around some more and postback here what I find.

getting there
by db042190 / January 28, 2016 7:15 AM PST
In reply to: hardware

so this is easier than I thought. I was somewhat impatient at the start. I found this website http://www.dell.com/support/home/us/en/19/product-support/product/precision-m6600/drivers and together with dell chat (i provided express service code) learned that I could skip the daunting list of downloads in order to get internet on the incapacitated machine first. And then apply the other downloads directly. I skipped right to the network section. I was told that minimally I needed to download to stick/transfer/install just two of the 7 files in that section (wifi and ethernet controller) in this section to get internet and network but I attempted all 7. One failed (half mini card) presumably because I don't have that hardware device, and I cancelled the other (bluetooth module) because it didn't sound important at the time and it was just sitting there in install mode and I didn't get an indication of how long it would take. I'm going to go thru the other downloads in order paying close attention to the recovery modules dell offers. The list is daunting and I'm not sure how many of them are important but we'll see how it goes. The Dell chat person was great and is following up to see how I'm doing even though the chat has ended. The download that I first tried before doing all this was not relevant to this machine. And it appears maybe not even the type/category of file that was most critical to getting connectivity.

And that is a sign the industry needs to fix this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 28, 2016 8:27 AM PST
In reply to: getting there

While I'm OK with clean OS installs, I have yet to find a clear article that covers all PCs today.

That is, it's custom for each model. This is why you get generalities and have to wade through drivers till you figure it out.

So now you did this, did you make a cheat sheet for the next time?

Do you think the industry needs to fix this?

my take
by db042190 / January 29, 2016 5:23 AM PST

I'm out of touch with this segment of the industry but always willing to offer an opinion.

If this particular approach is representative of what other manufacturers require, I believe there is more they can do. But I do not believe it is their responsibility to collaborate with their competitors when it comes to comprehensive lists.

The responsibility ultimately lands on the consumer's shoulders and consumer reporting.

Next time I buy a pc, I'm going to find out first what the recovery scheme is. It's pretty clear to me the original image is useless as years go by but I want it in the early months. For the long term, I want lists like the one I'm about to navigate bundled, presented as an easy to navigate/understand/click shopping list and maybe most importantly, somewhat intelligent when it comes to minimizing the steps involved when a second pc is being used to jump start an incapacitated one.

Dell's website does present a list of pc models from which u pick to see/pick what downloads are relevant to your pc. Unfortunately for me it wasn't immediately clear whether the early sequence of buttons needed to get there were marketing or technical. And honestly, till now I didn't know what a service tag or code was and that they were pasted on the bottom of my pc. Perhaps here (nomenclature) is where industry standards would help, especially when the customer has forgotten the details he knew at purchase time or when a second person inherits a machine. BTW, I still don't know the difference between a service code and tag and why I have both.

And with all due respect, web designers should never assume their audience was born with the knowledge they the designers bring to the table at development time. Instead, they should take a little extra time to field test their presentations so that usability is as high as the technical prowess they used to develop the site in the first place. Besides the marketing/technical confusion fork, there is an option on Dell's site called "add to my download list". Maybe it would have helped but I have no idea what it is and it seemed to be associated with a login.

your first question
by db042190 / January 29, 2016 5:31 AM PST
In reply to: my take

yes, a very detailed list that will grow as I move forward on both Dell related items and everything else I need to get this pc functional for my purposes again.

one more item of interest
by db042190 / January 29, 2016 5:44 AM PST
In reply to: my take

one of the phrases that slowed me down a little was something like "automatically installs immediately" . It was shown next to some but not all downloads in the list. The rep had to assure me that these would not install automatically on my second pc, ie that these are like any other download in the world (probably including the ones on their list that don't say this) where u have the option of running or saving. Perhaps this is related to the "download list" , I don't know. But you know how it goes, u ask the rep, u hear his answer and then u hope he is as aware as u r of the conflicting statement on the website.

Might be time to hire someone for this job
by cwatkin / January 29, 2016 9:47 PM PST

You might want to hire someone to do this work for you. Make sure you get someone competent that won't leave you in the same situation as I see the after effects of this often. I fixed on like this earlier today. They reload the OS but don't load the drivers. You have tons of yellow exclamation points for non-installed drivers in device manager.

I would suggest installing the wireless driver and then running Windows update. Let it run overnight and install the suggested updates. You might also install the free version of "Driver Booster" after the wireless is connected. Get it off CNET downloads. Be sure to uncheck all the suggested extra features before install, otherwise you will end up with a bunch of crap. Then let it update your computer and I would suggest uninstalling it afterwards to prevent accidental installation of the extra crap it wants to load. IOBit programs are horrible about this!

Hopefully you can get this working but you might need to take it in for this work. It isn't complicated but I see lots of people get so frustrated they physically break their computers.

