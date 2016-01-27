rebuilding dell precision m6600

I'm out of touch with this segment of the industry but always willing to offer an opinion.



If this particular approach is representative of what other manufacturers require, I believe there is more they can do. But I do not believe it is their responsibility to collaborate with their competitors when it comes to comprehensive lists.



The responsibility ultimately lands on the consumer's shoulders and consumer reporting.



Next time I buy a pc, I'm going to find out first what the recovery scheme is. It's pretty clear to me the original image is useless as years go by but I want it in the early months. For the long term, I want lists like the one I'm about to navigate bundled, presented as an easy to navigate/understand/click shopping list and maybe most importantly, somewhat intelligent when it comes to minimizing the steps involved when a second pc is being used to jump start an incapacitated one.



Dell's website does present a list of pc models from which u pick to see/pick what downloads are relevant to your pc. Unfortunately for me it wasn't immediately clear whether the early sequence of buttons needed to get there were marketing or technical. And honestly, till now I didn't know what a service tag or code was and that they were pasted on the bottom of my pc. Perhaps here (nomenclature) is where industry standards would help, especially when the customer has forgotten the details he knew at purchase time or when a second person inherits a machine. BTW, I still don't know the difference between a service code and tag and why I have both.



And with all due respect, web designers should never assume their audience was born with the knowledge they the designers bring to the table at development time. Instead, they should take a little extra time to field test their presentations so that usability is as high as the technical prowess they used to develop the site in the first place. Besides the marketing/technical confusion fork, there is an option on Dell's site called "add to my download list". Maybe it would have helped but I have no idea what it is and it seemed to be associated with a login.