Reboot required to energize monitor, won't energize f/stndby

Hello All-
Any help/direction appreciated.
Our eMachine T2893 will not turn the monitor back on from standby...when using standby to close. If you use standby the PC has to be rebooted to get the monitor back on. This has been the situation since the PC came out of the box. Have tried different monitors. Have checked all settings I can find.
Thanks again for any help.
Pato
Here is the parts page at eMachine listing hardware of the PC...........http://parts.emachines.com/emachines/sys_lookup.asp
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.