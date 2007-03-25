Rebel XT: Lens upgrade and Filters?

Hi all,



OK, so I finally bought a 2nd-hand Rebel Xt; and after some discussion with the local camera store, I've about decided to upgrade from the kit lens to a Canon 28-105 f3.5-4.5 zoom lens for general use and landscape photography (not the current "II" model, the previous generation). Since I don't necessarily trust the sales staff to think only of my best interests, I was hoping to get some input from y'all as well. My questions are:



1.) How does the long end of the zoom compare to the 10X zoom on my Canon G7? The sales staff had no idea -- they could only compare it to 35mm film cameras, which I've never used.



2.) The clerk described this lens as a good "everyday" lens, and that it will be excellent for all my purposeses: family visits, vacations, landscapes, and documenting the construction of a new house. Are there any contrary opinions out there?



3.) Are there any other lenses in this range, around $350 or less, that I ought to consider instead (Sigma or Tamron, for instance? The clerk is a "Canon and Nikon only" kinda guy.)



3.) I'm pretty rough on my cameras, so I think it's in my best interests to get a filter. I'd like one that will intensify color and sharpness. The clerk didn't offer much input on these -- I think he could tell that I wasn't buying anything that day and he had pretty much lost interest.



As always, I have the utmost respect for the knowledge and experience of the forum members, and your kindness is much appreciated!



------------- Trilby (Will also need a zoom lens with a constant f2.8 and a 200 to 300 long range, but I ought to learn to use the camera before I go THAT far!)