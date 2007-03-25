Cameras forum

Rebel XT: Lens upgrade and Filters?

by trilby23 / March 25, 2007 1:13 AM PDT

Hi all,

OK, so I finally bought a 2nd-hand Rebel Xt; and after some discussion with the local camera store, I've about decided to upgrade from the kit lens to a Canon 28-105 f3.5-4.5 zoom lens for general use and landscape photography (not the current "II" model, the previous generation). Since I don't necessarily trust the sales staff to think only of my best interests, I was hoping to get some input from y'all as well. My questions are:

1.) How does the long end of the zoom compare to the 10X zoom on my Canon G7? The sales staff had no idea -- they could only compare it to 35mm film cameras, which I've never used.

2.) The clerk described this lens as a good "everyday" lens, and that it will be excellent for all my purposeses: family visits, vacations, landscapes, and documenting the construction of a new house. Are there any contrary opinions out there?

3.) Are there any other lenses in this range, around $350 or less, that I ought to consider instead (Sigma or Tamron, for instance? The clerk is a "Canon and Nikon only" kinda guy.)

3.) I'm pretty rough on my cameras, so I think it's in my best interests to get a filter. I'd like one that will intensify color and sharpness. The clerk didn't offer much input on these -- I think he could tell that I wasn't buying anything that day and he had pretty much lost interest.

As always, I have the utmost respect for the knowledge and experience of the forum members, and your kindness is much appreciated!

------------- Trilby (Will also need a zoom lens with a constant f2.8 and a 200 to 300 long range, but I ought to learn to use the camera before I go THAT far!)

Rebel XT
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / March 25, 2007 6:23 AM PDT

The Canon 28-105 F3.5-4.5 should be a nice replacement for the kit lens. It does not have much wide angle.....but does have a nice zoom.
But most important....it is a good lens with a good reputation.

Here is a look at a review of that lens:

http://www.photozone.de/8Reviews/lenses/canon_28105_3545/index.htm

The price for a new lens (model II) shows to be $229 at bhphotovideo.com

Comparing zoom (focal length):

The lens above, when used on the Rebel will appear to the Rebel to be 45-168mm focal length. (multiply 28-105 by 1.6)

To find the zoom factor divide 168 by 45 = 3.7

The Canon G7 focal length is 35-210mm (35mm equivalent).
6X zoom factor.

All lenses are talked about in 35mm equivalent terms so that you can compare apples to apples.

Other lenses:
If you want a bit more wide angle and a bit less zoom,
for just under $400, there is the Sigma f2.8-4.5 17-70mm.
The Rebel will see that lens as being 27-112mm.

Filters.....will not intensify color or sharpness.
Some people use a haze filter just to keep the lens from getting scratched.

Future lenses....your thoughts are completely correct.
Learn the camera and your photographic needs before buying future lenses.

Rather than buy a filter, I would learn how to avoid being
by Kiddpeat / March 25, 2007 8:20 AM PDT

rough on your camera. A filter will not protect it all that much. F2.8 200-300mm zoom lenses get pretty expensive. Get too rough on one of those, and you'll have a nice repair/replacement cost. Remember, a lens is made out of glass. At least the good ones are.

