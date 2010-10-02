Really wierd problem with nc8430 laptop. On a go slow!

Something very odd has happened to my nc8430 laptop. I suspended it by shutting the lid after upgrading my anti-virus and when I turned it back on both the processor cores were running at 100% and the laptop was virtually unresponsive. After a few minutes of trying to reboot I forced a power off & restart. Since then the cores run at 90+% all the time even

when Windows is idle. Boot times is 20 times longer than usual.



Using Safe Mode (Windows 7 Ultimate) I un-installed the AV update and when that made no difference even used System Restore to roll back a day or so and still no improvement. In the end I booted an Ubuntu Live CD and that showed the same problem, so it's not the Windows software that's the

problem!!!



Even the BIOS configuration screens are sluggish and respond

very slowly. I tried with CPU virtualization off and on and no change. I re-flashed the BIOS to the latest F.16 release and still no change.



I took the HDD out and put a different one in that has Ubuntu 10.04 on it and that shows the cores running at 75%-95% constantly as well. I have 2x 1Gb of RAM installed and have taken each DIMM out and tried the laptop with each separately and there's still no change. I removed the battery and ran it just on mains and still no change. The only other visible

symptom is that the battery charge light is always on even after a whole night on mains - which never used to be the case.



The laptop runs but it's as if something, no matter what OS is running, is causing the CPU cores to thrash, so it isn't usable day-to-day. Can anyone suggest a solution or something else to check before I give in and buy a new laptop?