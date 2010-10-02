Computer Help forum

General discussion

Really wierd problem with nc8430 laptop. On a go slow!

by Gideon-IT / October 2, 2010 2:56 AM PDT

Something very odd has happened to my nc8430 laptop. I suspended it by shutting the lid after upgrading my anti-virus and when I turned it back on both the processor cores were running at 100% and the laptop was virtually unresponsive. After a few minutes of trying to reboot I forced a power off & restart. Since then the cores run at 90+% all the time even
when Windows is idle. Boot times is 20 times longer than usual.

Using Safe Mode (Windows 7 Ultimate) I un-installed the AV update and when that made no difference even used System Restore to roll back a day or so and still no improvement. In the end I booted an Ubuntu Live CD and that showed the same problem, so it's not the Windows software that's the
problem!!!

Even the BIOS configuration screens are sluggish and respond
very slowly. I tried with CPU virtualization off and on and no change. I re-flashed the BIOS to the latest F.16 release and still no change.

I took the HDD out and put a different one in that has Ubuntu 10.04 on it and that shows the cores running at 75%-95% constantly as well. I have 2x 1Gb of RAM installed and have taken each DIMM out and tried the laptop with each separately and there's still no change. I removed the battery and ran it just on mains and still no change. The only other visible
symptom is that the battery charge light is always on even after a whole night on mains - which never used to be the case.

The laptop runs but it's as if something, no matter what OS is running, is causing the CPU cores to thrash, so it isn't usable day-to-day. Can anyone suggest a solution or something else to check before I give in and buy a new laptop?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Really wierd problem with nc8430 laptop. On a go slow!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Really wierd problem with nc8430 laptop. On a go slow!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
How old is the laptop ?
by VAPCMD / October 2, 2010 3:51 AM PDT

Is the CPU area relatively free of dust ?

And the CPU is setup properly in the BIOS ?

VAPCMD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not that old.
by Gideon-IT / October 2, 2010 3:58 AM PDT

The laptop is about 4 years old at the most. I used a can of air-duster to clean under the keyboard and round the CPU and it's fan and it's free of dust now, although it wasn't very dusty before.

The BIOS has no CPU options than can be changed except turning Virtualization support on or off.

Its wierd that it suddenly started doing this after perfect operation since the day I bought it. The hard disk is almost brand new (a 250Gb 7200rpm model) and the 2x1Gb RAM DIMMs are also only about a year old (upgrades from 2x512Mb DIMMs).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.