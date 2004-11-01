Do you have Administrator permissions? Or are you logged on as an Administrator?
If so, you could try re-setting the attributes in a Command prompt. Look at this web site for details;
http://windows.about.com/library/tips/bltip648.htm
Or try this Microsoft knowledge based article
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;326549
Good luck
Mark
All my folders on the Hard drive have become Read-only, which I didnt do, and i cant get them to go back to being not read only. I've tried turning it off for just one folder and for the entire hard drive, neither of which worked. Regular files dont seem to have the problem, and i still can delete files as needed. I wouldnt complain normally cause it doesnt seem to change much, but i think its causing a problem with a program that is trying save seomthing to one of these folders. I've ran several virus scans, with nothing showing up.
Any suggestions?