READ ME BEFORE YOU POST in the Deals Forum

by jt tabencki / February 25, 2009 2:33 AM PST

To get started, I just wanted to post a few guidelines and share some bargain hunter lingo.

Please remember, this forum is for Deals only. Spammers and posts unrelated to deals may be deleted without notice. The idea behind this forum is anyone can post a deal they stumble across. Chances are that a deal you find may be worthwhile to someone else, and no reason not to share the love.

If anyone has a question, please feel free to ask.

Subject Titles
Create a title that is short, but as detailed as possible. Expand with detail in your post. Ideal stats should at least include: site link, shipping and handling costs, the coupon code and coupon expiration date. The more info you share, the better. If possible, follow up on your deals with any developments or to at least tell the rest of us that you picked up the last one.


Title Examples:

Bad
Xbox 360
Good
Xbox 360 120GB $199AR
Best
Video Games: Xbox 360 Elite Black 120 GB $199 after $50MIR

Some deal-huntin? lingo:

- A -
AR - After rebate

- B -
B&M - Brick and mortar store (Physical Best Buy Store versus Amazon online merchant)
B1G1 or BOGO - Buy one get one free

- C -
C&S - Contests & Sweepstakes
CPN - Coupon
CSR - Customer service representative

- D -
DOA - Dead on Arrival

- F -
FAR - Free After Rebate
FWIW - For what it's worth

- G -
GC - Gift certificate
GDA - Good deal at

- H -
HD - Hot deal

- I -
IR - Instant rebate

- M -
MFG - Manufacturer
MFR - Manufacturer
MIR - Mail in rebate

- O -
OEM - Original Equipment Manufacturer
OOS - Out of stock
OP - Original Poster (author of thread)
OT - Off topic

- P -
PM - Price match

- R -
RMA - Return Merchandise Authorization.

- S -
SASE - Self addressed stamped envelope
S/H - Shipping and handling

- Y -
YMMV - Your mileage may vary

