Clearly this one is broek so read http://www.addictivetips.com/windows-tips/top-4-free-epub-reader-software/ for a few more.
Bob
I have an epub file that I can read on my Android devices easily with aldiko. I now am trying to do it on a pc. This is getting very bizarre. I downloaded ADE_2.0_Installer.exe specifically for Windows directly from Adobe and nothing at all happens when I double, triple, many times click on it. I've downloaded it many times. I've read many vague descriptions with no substantial info anywhere how to read an epub file on a Windows machine.