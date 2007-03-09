Phones forum

General discussion

READ: DST Update required...

by John.Wilkinson / March 9, 2007 11:57 PM PST

In case you have not heard already, Congress has changed the timing for Daylight Savings Time (DST), starting it 3 weeks earlier and ending it 1 week later. Windows XP users should find their computers to automatically update, but the same is not the case with your Windows Mobile devices. If you wish for the clocks on your PDAs/smartphones to correctly adjust for DST automatically you need to click here and follow Microsoft's instructions for downloading the update. Please note that DST begins tonight at 2:00am, so you should apply this patch ASAP to avoid syncing errors and missed appointments.

John

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: READ: DST Update required...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: READ: DST Update required...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Link for PalmOne DST patches.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 10, 2007 12:10 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
For Jornada 720 and 728 Users
by rgfitz / March 14, 2007 12:51 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Help Orphan PDA? hp 1915 ipaq
by Realistickall / March 26, 2007 5:07 AM PDT

Hi, I posted this message pasted below a whiles ago, and have had no response. Can you help me? The link to patches in your post provided only for Windows Mobile. I checked and apparently, my PDA is too old to upgrade to WM. I'd really like to keep it, it still works great (except for the time!)

no DST patch avail for hp 1910 ipaq?
by Realistickall - 3/21/07 3:43 PM

I have an hp ipaq 1910 Windows CE 3.0, vers. 3.0 1991-2001, Activesync vers. 3.8.0 and I haven't been able to locate a DST fix. Apparently, this pda is also too old to upgrade to anything that has a patch available. Am I stuck with just having to remember twice a year, every year that my appts are an hour off? Sorry, that's a bad joke. Will I be forced to just throw it out and buy a new pda?

Thanks for any help-

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No update available...
by John.Wilkinson / March 26, 2007 11:08 AM PDT

Due to the age of your PDA no support or updates are offered. However, you can try manually editing the registry yourself and adding/modifying the entries to include the updated keys. This is risky, and incorrectly modifying the registry could lead to unpredictable results, so if you're concerned I would back out now. If you wish to proceed, I believe you'll want to edit the Binary Value TimeZoneInformation located in HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Time. You can use the free program TRE to access and modify the registry, and refer to the tables in this Microsoft article for the existing and updated values.

Aside from that you'll have to remember to change the clock 4 times a year...twice on the correct dates, and twice to undo the automatic adjustment on the incorrect dates.

Good luck.
John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by Realistickall / March 30, 2007 8:39 AM PDT
In reply to: No update available...

Thanks anyway. *sigh* at least I know now. Just another victim of the tyranny of the upgrade.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.