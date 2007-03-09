READ: DST Update required...

In case you have not heard already, Congress has changed the timing for Daylight Savings Time (DST), starting it 3 weeks earlier and ending it 1 week later. Windows XP users should find their computers to automatically update, but the same is not the case with your Windows Mobile devices. If you wish for the clocks on your PDAs/smartphones to correctly adjust for DST automatically you need to click here and follow Microsoft's instructions for downloading the update. Please note that DST begins tonight at 2:00am, so you should apply this patch ASAP to avoid syncing errors and missed appointments.
John
