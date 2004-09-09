Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by zeebell / September 9, 2004 7:29 AM PDT

My brother just got his SP2 CD from MS and wonders if he should go ahead and install it. I cannot tell you much about his PC; however, at the moment, he is not on the internet. He's in the process of moving ---- but he will be on the internet once settled. He's wondering if he should go ahead and install it now. I know early on, some were having difficulty with it. So, just thought I would see what you all thought about him going ahead and installing ---- he does have XP, I do know that.

Thanks - Julea

5 total posts
Re: ? re: SP2 CD from Microsoft
by dawillie / September 9, 2004 8:43 AM PDT

should not have a problem installing it now.
then when he reconnects to the Net he will at least have the protection of the SP-2 Firewall as well as patches.

Re: ? re: SP2 CD from Microsoft
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / September 9, 2004 9:23 AM PDT
Re: ? re: SP2 CD from Microsoft
by zeebell / September 9, 2004 10:55 AM PDT

Hey guys -- thank you so much for coming to my rescue. I'm always telling my brother what good help I get here. Sure appreciate your help on this and I'll pass it on. He is very appreciative already and he told me to let you know.

I thought this was the answer; however, wanted some verification on my thoughts before I blurted out something he'd be sorry about doing ----- you know how it is ---- "Well, Sis said it was ok." (LOL)

I ordered and received this same CD - even though I still have Windows 98SE. I do "some" home tutoring and thought it might come in handy along the way. One of these days, I'll probably need it too -- but not until hell freezes over though!!! Just kidding!!! I help teach basic computer, internet, and email for our local computer club and XP is the "in" OS there. Too, most people I help already have XP so I'm learning it whether I want to or not. One thing for sure, I'm sure not intimidated by it like I thought I might be.

Thanks again -- Julea

(NT) (NT) Julea, Keep Up The Good Work !
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / September 9, 2004 12:49 PM PDT
