Re: Networking issuse, need assistants

It sounds like you are using a "gateway" modem which is a modem/router combo which allows both wired and wireless connections to the same unit. If that's the case, then please turn off the modem/router, then turn off all computers connected to the device if that's possible. Wait five minutes, then turn on the modem/router. Wait a couple of minutes for it to reinitialize, then restart the computers.
Hope this helps.
Grif
I am working with a 2wire networking moduem, running three desktops with the LAN two with Windows XP, one with ME, and two laptops, one wireless. The problem is that all where connected so that i could see all computers names on each but couldnt pull data from one to the other. Now all the connections are lost and I cant seem to get them back, I even use the network set wizard, it states completed successfully, but i cant see them anymore. Need some assistants from scratch pls.
Thank you