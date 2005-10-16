Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Re: Networking issuse, need assistants

by duckdown007 / October 16, 2005 4:58 AM PDT

I am working with a 2wire networking moduem, running three desktops with the LAN two with Windows XP, one with ME, and two laptops, one wireless. The problem is that all where connected so that i could see all computers names on each but couldnt pull data from one to the other. Now all the connections are lost and I cant seem to get them back, I even use the network set wizard, it states completed successfully, but i cant see them anymore. Need some assistants from scratch pls.

Thank you

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Re: Networking issuse, need assistants
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Re: Networking issuse, need assistants
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Duck, Have You Tried??
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 16, 2005 5:10 AM PDT

It sounds like you are using a "gateway" modem which is a modem/router combo which allows both wired and wireless connections to the same unit. If that's the case, then please turn off the modem/router, then turn off all computers connected to the device if that's possible. Wait five minutes, then turn on the modem/router. Wait a couple of minutes for it to reinitialize, then restart the computers.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Still need assistance (Networking Issue)
by duckdown007 / October 16, 2005 8:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Duck, Have You Tried??

Grif,
I still have the problem at hand, but now one of the computer shows up on another, but the one thas showing up doesnt allow it vis vera. Therefore, could you suggest more help, I still have this issue at hand. I apprehate your help, by the way I have this 2wire modeum if i havent already stated it in the previous message.

Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
2wire
by byker49 / October 16, 2005 9:02 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Need more
by duckdown007 / October 16, 2005 9:27 AM PDT
In reply to: 2wire

Are you real knowledgable of the network area, im looking at the site now, im asking in cause i need further assitance

Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Duck, Troubleshooting Your Network
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 16, 2005 10:28 AM PDT

Fist, access all the computers and make sure they have "File and Printer Sharing For Microsoft Networks" enabled. On Windows XP computers, that option is shown in the Control Panel/Network Connections/Local Area Network section. RIGHT click on the "Local Area Network" icon, choose "Properties" and make sure that "File and Printer Sharing..." is installed and has a CHECK mark in the box beside it. (On Windows ME, it's basically the same..RIGHT click on the "Network" icon in Control Panel, choose "Properties".)

If everything is OK there, then make sure you have the appropriate directories or drives shared on each computer. Open Windows Explorer and make sure the drive of choice is "shared". For example, on XP, if you want to share the C drive, RIGHT click on Start, choose "Explore" from the menu. When the Explorer window loads, make sure the C drive has a "sharing hand" in it's icon. If it doesn't, then RIGHT click on the C drive icon, choose "Sharing and Security", then follow the prompts to share the drive. In the "Sharing" tab, make sure that you've got a name for the share and it's shared on the network..XP Pro & Home do this slightly differently but the idea is basically the same.

Hope this helps and let us know how it goes.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Still a problem somewhere
by duckdown007 / October 16, 2005 10:55 AM PDT

Grif,
I checked all those spots, everythings good there, whats next, if you have anymore ideas, I would greatly appreahate it.


Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
On The XP Machines...Have You?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 16, 2005 1:52 PM PDT

...enabled the "guest account"? The guest account allows vistors to have access to the computer. Open the Control Panel, double click on the "User Accounts" icon, then click on the "Guest Account" which probably says it's turned off. When the Guest Account window loads, choose to turn it on.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.