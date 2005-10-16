Re: Networking issuse, need assistants

Fist, access all the computers and make sure they have "File and Printer Sharing For Microsoft Networks" enabled. On Windows XP computers, that option is shown in the Control Panel/Network Connections/Local Area Network section. RIGHT click on the "Local Area Network" icon, choose "Properties" and make sure that "File and Printer Sharing..." is installed and has a CHECK mark in the box beside it. (On Windows ME, it's basically the same..RIGHT click on the "Network" icon in Control Panel, choose "Properties".)



If everything is OK there, then make sure you have the appropriate directories or drives shared on each computer. Open Windows Explorer and make sure the drive of choice is "shared". For example, on XP, if you want to share the C drive, RIGHT click on Start, choose "Explore" from the menu. When the Explorer window loads, make sure the C drive has a "sharing hand" in it's icon. If it doesn't, then RIGHT click on the C drive icon, choose "Sharing and Security", then follow the prompts to share the drive. In the "Sharing" tab, make sure that you've got a name for the share and it's shared on the network..XP Pro & Home do this slightly differently but the idea is basically the same.



Hope this helps and let us know how it goes.



Grif