Re-Formatting C Drive and Re-Installing Windows XP

I have Windows XP on my Compaq PC, Now somehow certain Spyware came into the PC through Internet even though I had the Cyberdefender running on the PC. Now, due to the spyware the computer got a problem of restarting on running the spyware scan and on opening ebay etc.



So, I decided to reformat the C drive and reinstall Windows XP from the CD and I did exactly as what is written in your article about formatting the hard drive but after choosing the NTFS format and pressing ENTER for Windows to Install on C Drive just a few seconds later a Blue screen appeared showing: A problem has been detected and windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer.

Page_Fault_In_Nonpaged_Area with the Technical Information: STOP: 0x00000050 (0xE95D5618, 0x00000000, 0x8081882C, 0x00000002)



I wonder why it showed that windows has been shut down because I had already formatted the C Drive containing the Windows XP and its reinstall was still in process.



Now, later I realized that my system was a FAT32. So, I again did the same procedure and converted it into FAT32 from NTFS but still the same screen appeared and I am unable to install the Windows XP any longer. The system's hardware is absolutely fine because I had started using it a fresh since 2 weeks back only, and it was doing wonderfully well before that spyware came in.



Please help me, what to do next as I have never seen or heard of such an error earlier. Also, I had stored my DATA from C Drive to E Drive how can I access that?