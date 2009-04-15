Re-Formatting C Drive and Re-Installing Windows XP

Computer Help forum

by Nauratan 1 / April 15, 2009 7:10 AM PDT

I have Windows XP on my Compaq PC, Now somehow certain Spyware came into the PC through Internet even though I had the Cyberdefender running on the PC. Now, due to the spyware the computer got a problem of restarting on running the spyware scan and on opening ebay etc.

So, I decided to reformat the C drive and reinstall Windows XP from the CD and I did exactly as what is written in your article about formatting the hard drive but after choosing the NTFS format and pressing ENTER for Windows to Install on C Drive just a few seconds later a Blue screen appeared showing: A problem has been detected and windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer.
Page_Fault_In_Nonpaged_Area with the Technical Information: STOP: 0x00000050 (0xE95D5618, 0x00000000, 0x8081882C, 0x00000002)

I wonder why it showed that windows has been shut down because I had already formatted the C Drive containing the Windows XP and its reinstall was still in process.

Now, later I realized that my system was a FAT32. So, I again did the same procedure and converted it into FAT32 from NTFS but still the same screen appeared and I am unable to install the Windows XP any longer. The system's hardware is absolutely fine because I had started using it a fresh since 2 weeks back only, and it was doing wonderfully well before that spyware came in.

Please help me, what to do next as I have never seen or heard of such an error earlier. Also, I had stored my DATA from C Drive to E Drive how can I access that?

dont worry
by sivaprakashbt / September 7, 2009 5:36 PM PDT

hi nauratan ,
i am also facing the same problem(cant able to find the format option in my BIOS setup).i press f2 to enter in to the BIOS setup and am not finding any option to format the c drive........
but in other pc's in my college i am pressing del key to enter the bios setup.so i am too much troubled to see this kind of difference among the basic controls among commonly used computers ......finally leading to confussions. india being a country diversified by its huge communities .....i want every one to be treated with out any partiality,nepotism.........
so you dont worry abt the PC and put all ur burdens upon the god and he will take care of ur PC ...............
you take a better sleep without worries.....
jai mangal pandey ki mast mast

MAC and WINDOWS XP on the same pc
by sivaprakashbt / September 7, 2009 5:41 PM PDT

i currently have a pc with windows xp..........
still have 80 gb space free on my harddisk and i now want to have MAC as seperate os in the same pc.Is there possibility of having xp and mac on same pc.

Re: Mac and Windows on the same PC.
by Kees Bakker / September 7, 2009 5:58 PM PDT

Yes, if that PC is one from Apple (a Mac). Research BOOTCAMP.
No if that PC is not from Apple. Not allowed by the OS license, so not to be discussed here.

Kees

