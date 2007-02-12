Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Re-Activating XP

by Jherr201 / February 11, 2007 11:32 PM PST

Hi all.

I had posted this in the hardware forum but I think that it is more of an OS issue. I decided to post it here as well in case someone else might come across this.

Yesterday removed a CD burner from my system to give to my daughter. I plan to replace it tomorrow with a new one. When I logged back on to XP, I got a notice that I needed to re-activate due to too many hardware changes. I have done a lot of changes in the past six months. I have replaced secondary hard drives a few times, added some RAM then changed it out with two new sticks. I changed the mobo with one of the same type and chipset. Put a new graphics card in and replaced my CPU from a Celeron D 2.93GHz to a P-4 3.0GHz with HT. The one thing that has remained constant is my primary HDD with XP installed.

I somewhat understand the point system Microsoft uses for hardware so I called and spoke to a rep there to explain what I had done and he gave me a new activation code. It was really quite painless. The OS is up and running with no problems.

As I understand it, when they gave me the new activation code, that reset the hardware hash. I do not have any desire to replace anything else on this build as I have it the way I want it. I do plan to put the new burner in however. Will this be an issue?

I am sure that someone here has been through this and I appreciate any words of wisdom.

Thanks
C J

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Re-Activating XP
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Re-Activating XP
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
The burner should be no issue
by Steven Haninger / February 12, 2007 12:26 AM PST
In reply to: Re-Activating XP

It will be the number of changes and the time period they occur over. Some changes carry more weight than others. Network cards are heavy. CD ROM devices are light.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That did the trick
by Jherr201 / February 12, 2007 12:59 PM PST

Thanks for your reply. The optical drive installed without a hitch. You're right about NICs...they are three points.
Thanks again
C J

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.