Re-Activating XP

Hi all.



I had posted this in the hardware forum but I think that it is more of an OS issue. I decided to post it here as well in case someone else might come across this.



Yesterday removed a CD burner from my system to give to my daughter. I plan to replace it tomorrow with a new one. When I logged back on to XP, I got a notice that I needed to re-activate due to too many hardware changes. I have done a lot of changes in the past six months. I have replaced secondary hard drives a few times, added some RAM then changed it out with two new sticks. I changed the mobo with one of the same type and chipset. Put a new graphics card in and replaced my CPU from a Celeron D 2.93GHz to a P-4 3.0GHz with HT. The one thing that has remained constant is my primary HDD with XP installed.



I somewhat understand the point system Microsoft uses for hardware so I called and spoke to a rep there to explain what I had done and he gave me a new activation code. It was really quite painless. The OS is up and running with no problems.



As I understand it, when they gave me the new activation code, that reset the hardware hash. I do not have any desire to replace anything else on this build as I have it the way I want it. I do plan to put the new burner in however. Will this be an issue?



I am sure that someone here has been through this and I appreciate any words of wisdom.



Thanks

C J