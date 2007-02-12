Re-Activating XP

It will be the number of changes and the time period they occur over. Some changes carry more weight than others. Network cards are heavy. CD ROM devices are light.
Yesterday removed a CD burner from my system to give to my daughter. I plan to replace it tomorrow with a new one. When I logged back on to XP, I got a notice that I needed to re-activate due to too many hardware changes. I have done a lot of changes in the past six months. I have replaced secondary hard drives a few times, added some RAM then changed it out with two new sticks. I changed the mobo with one of the same type and chipset. Put a new graphics card in and replaced my CPU from a Celeron D 2.93GHz to a P-4 3.0GHz with HT. The one thing that has remained constant is my primary HDD with XP installed.
I somewhat understand the point system Microsoft uses for hardware so I called and spoke to a rep there to explain what I had done and he gave me a new activation code. It was really quite painless. The OS is up and running with no problems.
As I understand it, when they gave me the new activation code, that reset the hardware hash. I do not have any desire to replace anything else on this build as I have it the way I want it. I do plan to put the new burner in however. Will this be an issue?
I am sure that someone here has been through this and I appreciate any words of wisdom.
