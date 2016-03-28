Raspberry Pi File Server

I have a raspberry pi 3 with Windows 10 IoT installed as the operating system using Noobs to download the OS files. I have a 2TB external hard drive connected and the device is connected to my wifi router with an Ethernet cable.



I have set the static IP address, set to boot headless, and created two user accounts on the device using Power Shell on my desktop PC running windows 10. I can map a network drive on my local LAN using the local IP address and the drive letter using the following notation "\\xxx.xx.x.x\e$" where e is the drive letter of the USB port where the storage is mounted.



I tried to mount the network drive from another windows 10 PC on another network (not at my house). When I select the check box "log in with another user" and hit finish, I get a login pop up and enter my user name and password that I set up on the pi. It says "attempting to access the folder" or some such message. after a few seconds (10-20) I am presented with the login popup again. It does not say that the password is incorrect or that the location cannot be found or anything.



I have forwarded several ports on my router to allow access but I am unsure if I have forwarded the correct port. I am also unsure if the port is the reason I cannot seem to be able to connect. Please help.