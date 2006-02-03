Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Random, odd computer problem with playing media

by DamnYankees / February 3, 2006 10:55 AM PST

I have Windows XP, and every once in a while (probably once a day), my computer just sort of stops playing media. Like, everything will be running fine, and then it won't play video or audio anymore.

When I try to play an MP3 or audio file, the player says its playing, not paused, but there's no music and the track doesn't move - it isn't playing.

When I try to play a video file, the player again says its playing, but the video won't move (the image just stays, like its paused), and the audio doesn't move.

It's every player. No matter if I try iTunes, DivX Player, WMP, BS Player, Real...none of them work. It has to be a Windows problem, I think, but I really have no idea. There doesn't seem to be anything which instigates the problem, either. It just sort of happens.

It's as if the computer's ability to play media files was knocked out of joint, like a connection came loose somewhere, but the computer doesn't know it. The only way I know to fix this is to just restart the computer, which is quite annoying when this happens when I'm in the middle of watching something.

Any ideas?

The usual.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 3, 2006 1:52 PM PST

But I can't tell since your post had no words about the PC. The usual items are drivers of the motherboard, video, audio, etc.

Sorry, but your post is far too light on details for me to tell if drivers are the issue.

Bob

yeah but
by strickjh2005 / February 3, 2006 10:34 PM PST
In reply to: The usual.

Open device manager and click view. view hidden something or another.

Then look for ! or ? marks.

Update thoose drivers.

